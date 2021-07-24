GLO vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Royal London Cup (English One-Day Cup) Match

Gloucestershire CCC will lock horns with Lancashire Lightning in a Royal London Cup fixture at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on Sunday.

Gloucestershire CCC's T20 Blast tournament ended in heartbreak as they missed out on a playoff berth, owing to having a lower run rate. Nonetheless, they will be kicking off their Royal London Cup campaign on a winning note on Sunday. In the absence of their regular skipper Chris Dent, Gloucestershire CCC will be led by Jack Taylor. Without the firepower of Miles Hammond, Benny Howell and Glenn Phillips, the franchise will need Graeme van Buuren and Tom Lace to carry the scoring load if they are to be successful.

Lancashire Lightning, on the other hand, got off to a flying start to their Royal London Cup campaign by registering a two-wicket win over Sussex Cricket in the opening match. They are also enjoying a great year, having secured a place in Division One of the County Championship and T20 Blast quarter-finals. The Dane Vilas-led side will start as hot favorites to win the game and further strengthen their position in the Royal London Cup standings.

Squads to choose from

Gloucestershire CCC

Ben Charlesworth, Tom Lace (WK), Jack Taylor (C), George Hankins, Graeme van Buuren, George Scott, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor, Daniel Worrall, Ben Wells, Oliver Price and Jared Warner.

Lancashire Lightning

Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Dane Vilas (C), Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Lavelle (WK), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley, George Burrows and Thomas Aspinwall.

GLO vs LAN Probable Playing 11

Gloucestershire CCC

Ben Charlesworth, Tom Lace (WK), Jack Taylor (C), George Hankins, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor, Daniel Worrall, Ben Wells, Oliver Price.

Lancashire Lightning

Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Dane Vilas (C), Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Lavelle (WK), Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley.

Match Details

Match: Gloucestershire CCC vs Lancashire Lightning, Royal London Cup

Date & Time: 25th July 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Bristol County Ground, Bristol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bristol County Ground is a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being 291 runs. With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, the batsmen will get the full value for their shots on this ground. The wicket will remain true for the entire duration of the game. Hence, chasing should be the preferred option upon winning the toss on at the venue.

GLO vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London Cup)

GLO vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - Royal London Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Keaton Jennings, Ben Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Josh Bohannon, Steven Croft, Daniel Worrall, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt.

Captain: Graeme van Buuren. Vice-captain: Keaton Jennings.

GLO vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - Royal London Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Keaton Jennings, Ben Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Steven Croft, Daniel Worrall, Tom Smith, Danny Lamb, Liam Hurt.

Captain: Dane Vilas. Vice-captain: Ben Charlesworth.

Edited by Samya Majumdar