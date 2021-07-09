GLO vs MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 9th, 2021

Middlesex are set to face Gloucestershire in the South Group match of the ongoing 2021 T20 Blast at the College Ground in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire are positioned in fifth place in the table with 12 points, while Middlesex are eighth with seven points. Both Middlesex and Gloucestershire will go into the game after crushing defeats at the hands of Somerset and Hampshire respectively.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three picks for captain and vice-captain for the upcoming T20 Blast match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire

#3 Daryl Mitchell

England v New Zealand: Day 3 - Second Test LV= Insurance Test Series

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is having a good season for Middlesex with both bat and ball. He has delivered some crucial performances for his team in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. Mitchell is Middlesex's third-highest run-scorer, having scored 141 runs in five matches at a strike rate of nearly 145.

Mitchell has also picked up six wickets. He produced his best all-round performance against Glamorgan, where he picked up three wickets and scored an unbeaten 32 off 13 balls.

#2 Benny Howell

Surrey v Gloucestershire - Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Semi-Final

Gloucestershire all-rounder Benny Howell has done well so far in the T20 Blast 2021. Howell is the third-highest run-scorer for his team in the tournament, having scored 206 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of nearly 150.

He is also the team's second-highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps from nine games. Howell’s best performance of the season came against Sussex, where he picked up four wickets, giving away just 15 runs at an economy of 3.8.

#1 Glenn Phillips

New Zealand v Australia - T20 Game 3

New Zealand’s wicket-keeper batsman, Glenn Phillips has been a fantastic addition to the Gloucestershire squad in the T20 Blast 2021. He played an important knock of 57 off 38 with a strike rate of 150 in his team’s previous game against Hampshire. He also picked up the wicket of Hampshire skipper James Vince.

In addition, Phillips is Gloucestershire's leading run-scorer this season and the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 421 runs from nine games at a mind-blowing average of 70.16.

Edited by Diptanil Roy