GLO vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 2, 2023

Gloucestershire and Surrey will clash in a thrilling Vitality Blast 2023 encounter at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday (June 2). This will be one of the four South Group fixtures and the match will begin at 11:15 pm IST.

In the South Group standings, Surrey currently holds the second position with an impressive record of three wins from four matches. They have accumulated six points and boast a commendable net run rate (NRR) of 1.543.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire find themselves in the seventh spot with a struggling NRR of -0.965, having secured only one victory so far. Gloucestershire's sole win came against Middlesex while Surrey's only defeat was against Sussex.

Based on the performances of each of the two teams' potential players, here are the vice-captain and captain choices for GLO vs SUR Dream11 team:

GLO vs SR Squad for Today's Match

Gloucestershire squad

Jack Taylor (C), Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Zafar Gohar, Miles Hammond, Danny Lamb, David Payne, Ollie Price, Grant Roelofsen, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor.

Surrey squad

Chris Jordan (C), Gus Atkinson, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Tom Lawes, Dan Moriarty, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Cam Steel, Dan Worrall.

#3 Sunil Narine (SUR) - 8 Credits

Surrey v Middlesex - Vitality T20 Blast

Sunil Narine (Surrey) can be a perfect choice for the vice-captain position in the GLO vs SUR Dream11 team. He has played four matches and bowled 16.0 overs, conceding 105 runs.

Narine has proven to be a wicket-taking bowler, having taken seven wickets with the best bowling innings BBI and BBM of 2/18. His average stands at an impressive 15.00, showcasing his ability to consistently make breakthroughs.

Additionally, Narine has maintained an excellent economy rate of 6.56, indicating his ability to restrict the opposition's scoring.

#2 Ollie Price (GLO) - 6 Credits

Gloucestershire CCC Photocall

Gloucestershire's Ollie Price can be an ideal choice for the vice-captain position in the GLO vs SUR Dream11 team. He played three innings and bowled 8.1 overs, conceding 71 runs.

Price has showcased his effectiveness as a bowler, taking seven wickets with a best performance of 3/21. His average stands at an impressive 10.14, reflecting his ability to consistently pick up wickets. Price has also maintained an economy rate of 8.69, indicating his economical bowling performance.

#1 Will Jacks (SUR) - 8.5 Credits

Surrey CCC v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast T20

Will Jacks of Surrey can be a perfect choice for the GLO vs SUR Dream11 team as captain. He has showcased his batting prowess in the 2023-2023 matches, accumulating 156 runs in just four matches.

With a high score of 83* and an impressive average of 52.00, Jacks has proven to be a consistent performer. Not only does he possess the ability to score big, but he also maintains an impressive strike rate of 154.45, showcasing his aggressive style.

