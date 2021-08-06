GLO vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match 

Gloucestershire will be up against Hampshire in a Group B fixture of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday.

Both Gloucestershire and Hampshire have won two games each in the Royal London One-Day Cup. While Gloucestershire have lost thrice, Hampshire have two losses and a washout to their name.

GLO vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

Gloucestershire: Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent (c), Tom Lace, James Bracey (wk), Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw

Hampshire: Felix Organ, Tom Prest, Tom Alsop, Nick Gubbins, Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Tom Scriven, Kyle Abbott (c), John Turner

Match Details

GLO vs HAM, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 6th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

This is the final Royal London One-Day Cup group stage game at the County Ground in Bristol. It hasn't been a very high-scoring ground. In the two completed 50-over games, the teams batting first posted 171 and 204. The fast bowlers have found movement with the new ball and there has been a decent amount of carry as well.

Today’s GLO vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Alsop – The Hampshire stumper has played three Royal London One-Day Cup games, amassing 125 runs, including a couple of fifties.

Batsmen

Nick Gubbins – Gubbins has been in splendid form in the 50-over tournament. He has scored 283 runs in four innings while also taking 4/38 against Sussex.

Jack Taylor – The Gloucestershire middle-order batsman has looked in good touch in the Royal London One-Day Cup, accumulating 178 runs at an average of 44.50.

All-rounders

James Fuller – The 31-year-old seam-bowing all-rounder has taken three wickets and scored 98 runs in the tournament.

George Scott – Scott has chipped in well all-round. He has scored 172 runs in five innings in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He could also be handy with the ball.

Bowlers

Kyle Abbott – The South African-born fast bowler was magnificent in the last game against Worcestershire, returning with figures of 5/43.

Tom Smith – Smith has bowled really well in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.15.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLO vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Nick Gubbins (HAM): 491 points

Graeme van Buuren (GLO): 289 points

Tom Smith (GLO): 262 points

Jack Taylor (GLO): 258 points

James Fuller (HAM): 246 points

Important stats for GLO vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Nick Gubbins: 283 runs & four wickets; SR – 100.35 & ER – 5.88

Kyle Abbott: Six wickets; ER – 4.57

Tom Smith: Seven wickets; ER – 4.15

Jack Taylor: 178 runs; SR – 92.22

GLO vs HAM Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1 for Gloucestershire vs Hampshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, James Fuller, Ben Charlesworth, George Scott, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Tom Smith

Captain: Nick Gubbins. Vice-captain: Graeme van Buuren

Dream11 Team 2 for Gloucestershire vs Hampshire - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Felix Organ, Nick Gubbins, Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, James Fuller, Ian Holland, George Scott, Kyle Abbott, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith

Captain: Nick Gubbins. Vice-captain: Tom Smith

