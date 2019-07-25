GLT20 2019: Montreal Tigers vs Winnipeg Hawks: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 27th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second match of the Global T20 Canada 2019, the Montreal Tigers face off against the Winnipeg Hawks in Brampton. Both teams are well-balanced on paper with George Bailey and Chris Lynn set to take to the field on Friday.

While the likes of Fawad Ahmed and Mohammad Naveed return for another season, it is a new experience for veterans Jean Paul-Duminy and George Bailey, who have played for numerous teams over their careers.

With another high-scoring game on the cards, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Montreal Tigers:

George Bailey, Kyle Coetzer, Arslan Khan, Ashtan Deosammy, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Keemo Paul, Mohammad Naveed, Nizakat Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Niroshan Dickwella, Matthew Cross, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Steven Taylor, Dillon Heyliger

Winnipeg Hawks:

Chris Lynn, Umar Akmal, Najibullah Zadran, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Sunny Sohal, Varun Sehdev, Dwayne Bravo, JP Duminy, Dwayne Smith, Rayad Emrit, Hamza Tariq, Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami, Umair Ghani, Kaleem Sana, Romesh Eranga.

Playing XI Updates

Montreal Tigers

Scottish opener Kyle Coetzer should open the batting along with Niroshan Dickwella with the likes of Nizakat Khan and George Bailey set to slot into in the middle order. Steven Taylor is another resourceful asset in their team with the likes of Sunil Narine and Keemo Paul also in the squad. Fawad Ahmad will partner Narine in the spin department while UAE pacer Mohammad Naveed features as well.

Possible XI: Coetzer, Narine, Cross, Taylor, Bailey, Arslan, Abbott, Paul, Dutta, Naveed and Fawad.

Winnipeg Hawks

In Chris Lynn, they have one of the most explosive openers in their line-up alongside the likes of Shaiman Anwar and Umar Akmal. Dwayne Smith is another opener in the mold of Lynn and could complement him well at the top of the order.

JP Duminy will provide the balance of the side in the middle order with Najibullah Zadran also in the mix. Rayad Emrit and Romesh Eranga will feature in the pace attack along with Dwayne Bravo while Umair Ghani's leg-spin is also one to watch out for.

Possible XI: Lynn, Dwayne Smith, Akmal, Anwar, Duminy, Najibullah, Emrit, Ghani, Eranga, Bravo and Sana.

Match Details

Montreal Tigers vs Winnipeg Hawks, Match 2, 27th July 2019, 2:00 AM IST

CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report:

Another high-scoring game is expected although there isn't something in it for both the pacers and spinners. With the shorter boundaries in play, teams should prefer chasing on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Umar Akmal is the preferred choice with uncertainty over who the opposition fields as their designated keeper. Akmal was at his best in this year's PSL and would look to continue in the same vein in his first match of the GLT20 season.

Batsmen: Although Chris Lynn is a dangerous batsman in the format, he has been overlooked with the balance of the side kept in mind. His spot will be taken up Dwayne Smith, who is also known for his attacking style of batting, and Kyle Coetzer. One of Shaiman Anwar or George Bailey should suffice in completing the batting unit.

Allrounders: As many as four allrounders are picked for this game with Trindad and Tobago natives Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine being the pick of them. South Africa stalwart JP Duminy, who recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket is another one to watch out for while Taylor, who is a handy allrounder, could earn some points in this game.

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmad was the leading spinner in last year's competition with 14 wickets to his name. He is set for another successful campaign for the Winnipeg Hawks. Along with the likes of Keemo Paul and Sean Abbott, he is also one to look out for. Romesh Eranga, whose incisive swing bowling could prove to be a handful for any batsmen, is also picked in the side to provide balance in terms of credits.

Captain: Dwayne Smith, who can chip with a couple of overs with the ball as well, is one of the frontrunners for captaincy. Along with him, Sunil Narine is also a decent option provided he bats at the top of the order. If one were to defer from the aforementioned duo, Umar Akmal is an outsider for the mantle of captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Akmal, Kyle Coetzer, Shaiman Anwar, Dwayne Smith, Steven Taylor, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, JP Duminy, Keemo Paul, Romesh Eranga and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Dwayne Smith, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umar Akmal, Chris Lynn, Dwayne Smith, Arslan Khan, Steven Taylor, Sunil Narine, Sean Abbott, JP Duminy, Mohammed Naveed, Romesh Eranga and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Umar Akmal, Vice-Captain: Dwayne Smith