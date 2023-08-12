GMY vs BB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 match – August 13, 2023

The opening game of the Maharaja Trophy sees Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) and Bengaluru Blasters (BB) at the glorious M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (August 13).

The tournament will run from August 13 to August 29, with six teams taking part. Gulbarga are the defending champions and will look to blast their way through to the final again. Meanwhile, Bengaluru had a dream run last year but fell short in their final clash against Gulbarga.

As we build up to the mouth-watering fixture, let's have a look at the top three players you should choose as captain or a vice-captain for your GMY vs BB Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Srinivas Sharath (GMY) - 8.5 credits

Srinivas is a highly talented wicketkeeper-batter who has an impressive record in first-class and List-A cricket.

The youngster has done a commendable job in the shorter format, too. He averages 24 and has a best individual score of 41. Moreover, his sharp glovework skills behind the stumps make him a very useful asset.

He will likely improve his numbers as he continues to gain more experience in the format. Hence, he should feature as a captain or vice-captain in GMY vs BB Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Pavan Deshpande (BB) - 8.5 credits

Deshpande is a highly experienced campaigner who has a fair bit of IPL experience.

He has a healthy average of 34.46 and an impressive strike rate of close to 140. He can be a highly versatile batter who can fine-tune his technique as per the game situation. Moreover, he has a fairly decent strike rate of 30.7 as a bowler with best figures of 2-34.

Considering his all-around abilities, Deshpande should feature as one of the top candidates in your GMY vs BB Dream11 fantasy team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Mayank Agarwal (BB) - 9 credits

Australia vs India: 4th Test: Day 2

Mayank Agarwal is a very prolific batter who has represented his national side across Test and ODI formats.

The top-order batter has fared well in domestic T20 competitions throughout India. He has over 4500 runs and averages 25.84, with a career-best score of 111. Moreover, he has smashed two centuries and 26 half-centuries in the format.

Considering his pedigree, he should feature in your GMY vs BB Dream11 fantsy team as a captain or vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's GMY vs BB Dream11 Contest? Mayank Agarwal Pavan Deshpande 0 votes