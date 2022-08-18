GMY vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 21

Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) will take on Bengaluru Blasters (BB) in the 21st match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Thursday, August 18.

Gulbarga Mystics have had a mixed Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 campaign. They have played six matches so far, winning and losing three apiece. With six points to their name, the Mystics are fourth in the standings.

Bengaluru Blasters, on the other hand, are atop the table with 10 points, having won five out of their seven matches.

GMY vs BB Probable Playing 11 Today

GMY XI

Manish Pandey (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, Jeswanth Acharya, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Krishnan Shrijith(wk), Bangalore Mohith, Manoj Bhandage, Rithesh Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

BB XI

LR Chethan (wk), Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Ronit More, Pradeep T.

Match Details

GMY vs BB, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 18th August, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium generally favors the batters, especially in the T20 format, with high scores being common at the venue. The average first-innings score here is 170.

Today’s GMY vs BB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Shrijith has scored 127 runs in five innings at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of close to 130.

Batters

Mayank Agarwal is the leading run-scorer in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 with 297 runs, including a hundred, in seven matches at an average of 49.50 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 176. He could be a decent captaincy pick for your GMY vs BB Dream11 fantasy team.

Manish Pandey has been in great touch with the bat, slamming 163 runs in six matches at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 164.64.

All-rounder

Rohan Patil has amassed 239 runs at an average of close to 80 and a strike rate of close to 165. He could also come in handy with the ball.

Bowlers

Rishi Bopanna is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.83.

CA Karthik has taken nine wickets in six matches at an average of 20.88.

Top 5 best players to pick in GMY vs BB Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal (BB) – 495 points

Rishi Bopanna (BB) – 383 points

Rohan Patil (GMY) – 348 points

CA Karthik (GMY) – 325 points

Manish Pandey (GMY) – 268 points

Important stats for GMY vs BB Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal: 297 runs

Rishi Bopanna: 10 wickets

Rohan Patil: 239 runs

CA Karthik: 9 wickets

Manish Pandey: 163 runs

GMY vs BB Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja Trophy T20 2022)

GMY vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Maharaja Trophy T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Rakshith, KL Shrijith, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, M Bhandage, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, CA Karthik, T Pradeep.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain: Rohan Patil.

GMY vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Maharaja Trophy T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rakshith, KL Shrijith, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, KV Aneesh, Rohan Patil, M Bhandage, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, CA Karthik, T Pradeep

Captain: Rishi Bopanna. Vice-captain: Manish Pandey.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar