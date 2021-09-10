GOR vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo, Match 20

Gorkha 11 (GOR) will take on the Coimbra Knights (CK) in the 20th match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Friday.
Gorkha 11 have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Cartaxo. With two wins and as many losses, they are currently sixth in the points table. The Coimbra Knights, meanwhile, are rock-bottom in the standings. They have won two ECS T10 Cartaxo games while losing thrice.
GOR vs CK Probable Playing 11 Today
Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (wk), Imran Khan, Harjit Bhatia, Saddam Akbory, Amandeep Ghumman, Absar Alam, Madhukar Thapa (c), Arslan Naseem, Lakshman KC, Rahul Bhardwaj, Rinku Singh
Coimbra Knights: Vikas Kumar, Junaid Khan, MD Zaman (wk), Andrew Winter (c), Mubeen Tariq, Girish Singh, Miguel Stoman, Muhammad Irfan, Giorpreet Singh, Amit Kumar, Stephen Waddell
Match Details
GOR vs CK, 20th Match, ECS T10 Cartaxo
Date and Time: September 10th 2021, 8 PM IST
Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground has been an absolute belter. After 16 ECS T10 Cartaxo games, the average first-innings score at the venue is about 108 runs. Another batting beauty is expected to be in store for today's match.
Today’s GOR vs CK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Suman Ghimire – The GOR wicketkeeper-batsman has contributed really well with the bat in the ECS T10 Cartaxo, scoring 101 runs at a strike rate of 155.38.
Batsmen
Absar Alam – Alam can play some useful cameos. He has scored 32 runs while striking at 246.15 in the tournament.
Miguel Stoman – Stoman could be a utility option. He has scored 39 runs while also picking up five wickets in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.
All-rounders
Imran Khan – The pace-bowling all-rounder has taken three wickets and amassed 106 runs at a strike rate of 189.28.
Andrew Winter – The CK skipper has chipped in with 61 runs and taken eight wickets.
Bowlers
Rahul Bhardwaj – Bhardwaj has bowled quite well in the ECS T10 Cartaxo, picking up five wickets in four games.
Mubeen Tariq – The spin-bowling all-rounder has six wickets to his name in the tournament. He has also scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 155.10.
Top 5 best players to pick in GOR vs CK Dream11 Prediction Team
Andrew Winter (CK): 377 points
Junaid Khan (CK): 375 points
Mubeen Tariq (CK): 309 points
Imran Khan (GOR): 263 points
Suman Ghimire (GOR): 224 points
Important stats for GOR vs CK Dream11 Prediction Team
Junaid Khan: 104 runs & 6 wickets from five games; SR – 165.07 & ER – 6.80
Andrew Winter: 61 runs & 8 wickets from five games; SR – 156.41 & ER – 8.66
Imran Khan: 106 runs & 3 wickets from four games; SR – 189.28 & ER – 10.12
Suman Ghimire: 101 runs from four innings; SR – 155.38
GOR vs CK Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suman Ghimire, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Miguel Stoman, Girish Singh, Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Andrew Winter, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan
Captain: Andrew Winter. Vice-captain: Imran Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suman Ghimire, Vikas Kumar, Absar Alam, Miguel Stoman, Girish Singh, Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Andrew Winter, Rinku Singh, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan
Captain: Junaid Khan. Vice-captain: Suman Ghimire