GRA vs CDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain 2022 Group C Final

Gracia (GRA) will take on Costa Del Sol (CDS) in the Group C game of the ECT10 Spain at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday (October 3). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GRA vs CDS Dream11 Prediction, including the playing XIs and pitch report.

Gracia have looked decent in the competition, winning four of five games and finishing first in their group. Both their batters and bowlers have looked excellent and are expected to continue their form ahead of the final.

Although Costa Del Sol appears to be strong on paper, they will be brimming with confidence following their back-to-back victories earlier today. They finished second in the points table after winning three of their five games.

GRA vs CDS, Match Details

The final match in Group C of the ECT10 Spain 2022 between Gracia and Costa Del Sol will be played on October 3 at the Cartama Oval at 12.00 am IST.

Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GRA vs CDS, ECT10 Spain 2022

Date & Time: October 3, 2022; 12.00 am IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: FanCode

GRA vs CDS, Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval pitch is ideal for batting, with assistance available for bowlers. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before getting going. The average score at this venue is 91 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 1

Matches Won by team bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 91

Average 2nd innings score: 87

GRA vs CDS Probable Playing XIs today

Gracia Team News

No major injury concern

Gracia Probable Playing XI

Manish Manwani, Mukhtiar Singh, Ishan Patel, Rohit Rattu, Trilochan Singh, Sahil, Sharul Chauhan, Amol Rathod, Kulwant Thakur, Heera Mahey (c), Kuldeep Lal (wk),

Costa Del Sol Team News

No major injury concern

Costa Del Sol Probable Playing XI

Jaime Riley, Lee Rimmer, Andrew Cromb (c&wk), Nayak Maanav, Richard Lake, Richard Hatchman, Nushan Alwis, Atoloye Adetayo, Marcus Lake, Stephen Bailes, Egan Dantis

Today’s GRA vs CDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kuldeep Lal (198 runs in 5 matches, Average: 66.00)

He has been one of his team's most effective players, scoring 198 runs at an average of 66.00 in five innings and has also been excellent behind the stumps. He's a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Lee Rimmer (147 runs in five matches; Average: 36.75)

He has been in good form with the bat. He has scored 147 runs at an average of 36.75 in five games, making him an excellent pick for today's match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ishan Patel (11 wickets in five matches; Average: 8.54)

Patel has picked up 11 wickets at an excellent average of 8.54 in five matches and can be a valuable addition to your fantasy team. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Top Bowler Pick

Richard Hatchman (Three wickets and seven runs in four matches)

Hatchman has picked up three wickets at an average of 14.33 in four games. Given his current form and pace, he is a good choice for your fantasy team.

GRA vs CDS match captain and vice-captain choices

Mukhtiar Singh

Mukhtiar has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition so far. He has scored 117 runs, taking some spectacular catches on the field. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Trilochan Singh

Trilochan is a top bowler for his team and has shown some potential with the bat as well, having scored some crucial runs while taking four wickets in five games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with player stats for GRA vs CDS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Richard Lake 83 runs & 6 wickets in 5 games Brett Ross 82 runs in 4 games Mukhtiar Singh 117 runs in 5 games Ishan 11 wickets in 5 games Maanav Nayak 12 runs & 4 wickets in 2 games

GRA vs CDS match expert tips, ECC T10 Spain

Heera Mahey is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team so far. He has scored 77 runs and taken three wickets in five games. He's an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

GRA vs CDS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

GRA vs CDS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal (vc)

Batters: Mukhtiar Singh, Lee Rimmer, Nushan Alwis

All-Rounders: Nayak Maanav, Richard Lake, Ishan Patel (c), Heera Mahey

Bowlers: Sharul Chauhan, Tricholan Singh, Richard Hatchman

GRA vs CDS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

GRA vs CDS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal (vc)

Batters: Mukhtiar Singh, Lee Rimmer, Stephen Bailes

All-Rounders: Nayak Maanav, Richard Lake, Ishan Patel (c), Heera Mahey

Bowlers: Sharul Chauhan, Atoloye Adetayo, Richard Hatchman

