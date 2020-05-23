GRD v BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 23rd, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The Grenadines Divers and the Botanic Garden Rangers both got off to disappointing starts in the Vincy Premier League 2020. While the Divers seemed to be in their match till a 22-run 7th wicket partnership between Urnel Thomas and Kadir Nedd took the game away from them, a Deslorn Maloney masterclass completely blew the Rangers out of the waters.

The two teams will now face off against each other in the final game of the second day at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Both teams come into this match with a lot to prove, and things to turn around.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Predicted Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper, Tijorne Pope, Anson Latchman, Obed McCoy, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie

Botanic Garden Rangers

Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Charles, Casnel Morris

Match Details

Match: Grenadine Divers v Botanic Garden Rangers

Date: May 23rd, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The pitch on the first day of the Vincy Premier League did not see too much help for the pacers. It is upto the batsmen to make good use of what could very well be a batter’s paradise. The spinners made better use of the quicker nature of the pitch on day one, and we could see more of the same again.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD v BGR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Latchman, R Currency, S Browne, R Pierre, K Abraham, A Hooper, K Williams, R Charles, O McCoy, G Wyllie, B Browne.

Captain - G Wyllie, Vice-captain - A Hooper.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: O Williams, R Currency, S Browne, R Pierre, R Browne, A Hooper, K Williams, R Charles, O McCoy, G Wyllie, B Browne.

Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - K Williams.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.