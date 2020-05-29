GRD v BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 29th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The Grenadines Divers will be facing off against the Botanic Garden Rangers in Match 23 of the Vincy T10 League 2020 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

The Divers have only themselves to blame for facing a must-win situation to guarantee themselves a spot in the last four. With two wins from seven matches, the Divers can book their spot in the last four either with a win or without a win, but they will need to depend on other results to go their way.

The Garden Rangers, on the other hand, have already made the last four and will be aiming to move into the knockout stages with some momentum on their side.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Predicted Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Wayne Harper, Asif Hooper (C), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Obed McCoy, Razine Browne, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Shammick Roberts.

Botanic Garden Rangers

Hyron Shallow, Oziko Williams, Romel Currency, Attticus Browne, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Romario Bibby, Casnel Morris.

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers v Botanic Garden Rangers

Date: May 29th, 2020 at 8.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

Batsmen have enjoyed batting on this surface as the matches have gone by, but one trend observed is teams chasing have had their fair share of troubles. Captain winning the toss win want to bat first and put up a challenging score on the board, with spinners making a big impact later in the game.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD v BGR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Currency, O Williams, H Shallow, A Samuel, S Browne, K Williams, R Browne, A Hooper, R Bibby, B Browne, O McCoy.

Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - H Shallow.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Currency, O Williams, H Shallow, A Browne, A Samuel, K Williams, K Dember, A Hooper, G Wyllie, B Browne, O McCoy.

Captain - R Currency, Vice-captain - A Samuel.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.