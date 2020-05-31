GRD v BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 31st, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for GRD v BGR match of Vincy T10 League.
- Grenadines Divers face off against the Botanic Garden Rangers in the playoff match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020.
The Grenadines Divers will be facing off against the Botanic Garden Rangers to decide who takes the third spot in the Vincy Premier League 2020.
The Divers have only themselves to blame for missing out on a spot in the final after they were unable to restrict the Salt Pond Breakers within the 83-run target despite having them at the scruff of the neck at 3/4.
The Garden Rangers, on the other hand, were completely outplayed by the La Soufriere Hikers and fell to a 33-run loss in the second semifinal. With both teams looking to end their campaign on a high, we've got an exciting match on the cards!
Squads to choose from
Grenadines Divers
Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.
Botanic Garden Rangers
Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.
Predicted Playing XIs
Grenadines Divers
Wayne Harper, Asif Hooper (C), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Obed McCoy, Razine Browne, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Shammick Roberts.
Botanic Garden Rangers
Hyron Shallow, Oziko Williams, Romel Currency, Attticus Browne, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Romario Bibby, Casnel Morris.
Match Details
Match: Grenadines Divers v Botanic Garden Rangers
Date: May 31st, 2020 at 7.30 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex
Pitch Report
The sluggish nature of the outfield and the low bounce will play a major factor in this match, with the spinners depending on variations for a majority of their wickets. Over the last 2-3 days, batsmen have also had to deal with some sudden extra bounce, and this surface will provide an equitable battle between bat and ball.
Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Currency, O Williams, R Pierre A Samuel, H Shallow, K Williams, A Hooper, R Browne, K Dember, O McCoy, B Browne, R Bibby.
Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - H Shallow.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Currency, O Williams, H Shallow, A Browne, A Samuel, K Williams, K Dember, A Hooper, G Wyllie, B Browne, O McCoy.
Captain - R Currency, Vice-captain - A Samuel.
All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.