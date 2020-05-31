GRD v BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 31st, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The Grenadines Divers will be facing off against the Botanic Garden Rangers to decide who takes the third spot in the Vincy Premier League 2020.

The Divers have only themselves to blame for missing out on a spot in the final after they were unable to restrict the Salt Pond Breakers within the 83-run target despite having them at the scruff of the neck at 3/4.

The Garden Rangers, on the other hand, were completely outplayed by the La Soufriere Hikers and fell to a 33-run loss in the second semifinal. With both teams looking to end their campaign on a high, we've got an exciting match on the cards!

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Botanic Garden Rangers

Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Predicted Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Wayne Harper, Asif Hooper (C), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Obed McCoy, Razine Browne, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Shammick Roberts.

Botanic Garden Rangers

Hyron Shallow, Oziko Williams, Romel Currency, Attticus Browne, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Romario Bibby, Casnel Morris.

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers v Botanic Garden Rangers

Date: May 31st, 2020 at 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The sluggish nature of the outfield and the low bounce will play a major factor in this match, with the spinners depending on variations for a majority of their wickets. Over the last 2-3 days, batsmen have also had to deal with some sudden extra bounce, and this surface will provide an equitable battle between bat and ball.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD v BGR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Currency, O Williams, R Pierre A Samuel, H Shallow, K Williams, A Hooper, R Browne, K Dember, O McCoy, B Browne, R Bibby.

Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - H Shallow.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Currency, O Williams, H Shallow, A Browne, A Samuel, K Williams, K Dember, A Hooper, G Wyllie, B Browne, O McCoy.

Captain - R Currency, Vice-captain - A Samuel.

