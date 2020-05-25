GRD v DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 25th, 2020

Vincy T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers come into Match 12 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 on the back of contrasting results from their previous encounters.

While the Divers picked up their maiden win of the campaign with a 22-run win against the Charlotte Strikers, the Dark View Explorers were inflicted with their second loss of the tournament, a 16-run loss against the Botanic Garden Rangers.

With both teams keen to make the climb up the Vincy T10 League 2020 points table, expect both units to give their best foot forward.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Predicted Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper, Tijorne Pope, Anson Latchman, Obed McCoy, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kody Horne, Ojay Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough.

Match Details

Match: Grenadine Divers v Dark View Explorers

Date: May 25th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

Over the last few games, batting has become a lot more easier on the surface at the Arnos Vale Complex and scores of 100-110 have been frequent. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, there's another chance of a high scoring game today.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD v DVE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, A Latchman, D Greaves, S Browne, W Harper, S Williaams, A Hooper, R Browne, D Martin, O McCoy, G Wyllie.

Captain - L James, Vice-captain - A Hooper.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, D Greaves, S Browne, A Samuel, S Hooper, S Williaams, A Hooper, R Browne, D Martin, G Wyllie, B Browne.

Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - D Greaves.

