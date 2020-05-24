GRD v FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 24th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The Grenadines Divers and the Fort Charlotte Strikers come into the second match of day 3 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 on the back of pretty big defeats in the second round of games.

The Divers faced a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the Botanic Garden Rangers while the Salt Pond Breakers beat the Strikers by 20 runs. The two teams now go up against each other hoping to get their season back on track at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Wayne Harper, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper, Tijorne Pope, Anson Latchman, Obed McCoy, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Chelston Stowe, Renrick Williams.

Match Details

Match: Grenadine Divers v Fort Charlotte Strikers

Date: May 24th, 2020 at 08.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The first game of day two saw over 200 runs being scored. There could be a lot more on this pitch for the batsmen than what is being exploited so far. While bowlers have mostly got the better of the exchanges so far in the tournament, expect the batsmen to step up and take charge sooner rather than later.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD v FCS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Latchman, S Browne, W Harper, G Hope, K Cottoy, A Hooper, K Lavia, S Williams, G Wyllie, B Browne, C Stowe.

Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - K Lavia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Latchman, S Browne, R Williams, G Hope, K Cottoy, A Hooper, K Lavia, S Williams, G Wyllie, R Jordan, C Stowe.

Captain - G Wyllie, Vice-captain - A Hooper.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.