GRD v LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 26th, 2020

Vincy T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The opening match of Day 5 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see the Grenadine Divers taking on the La Soufriere Hikers.

The Divers come into this clash on the back of a loss to the Dark View Explorers, with the Asif Hooper-led side unable to chase down an 87-run target from 10 overs. The Hikers, on the other hand, put up a terrific show to restrict the Fort Charlotte Strikers to just 73 in the latter's pursuit of an 85-run target.

With the Hikers bowling unit looking confident, the Divers batting unit will need to bring their A-game to the fore to conjure any hopes of picking up a win.

Also read: Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Live streaming details, full schedule and squads

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Shem Browne, Asif Hooper, Alex Samuel, Tijorne Pope, Anson Latchman, Wayne Harper, Obed McCoy, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Camano Cain, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Kelson Dalzell.

Match Details

Match: Grenadine Divers v La Soufriere Hikers

Advertisement

Date: May 26th, 2020 at 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

The quick nature of the strip has assisted the pacers a fair bit, but the batsmen have been able to play their strokes feely as well. Spinners have had to rely on their quicker deliveries and with the strip offering some turn off late, the slower bowlers have managed to house some advantage.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD v LSH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Latchman, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, A Samuel, D Browne, A Hooper, R Browne, O Lewis, J Haywood, O McCoy.

Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - D Maloney.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Latchman, D Maloney, D Douglas, S Brown, S Browne, A Samuel, A Hooper, R Browne, O Lewis, O McCoy, G Wyllie.

Captain - D Douglas, Vice-captain - A Samuel.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.