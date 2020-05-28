GRD v SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vincy T10 League Match - May 28th, 2020

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy

The second game on Day 7 of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be between table-topping Salt Pond Breakers and fourth-placed Grenadines Divers. While the Breakers are already through to the semi-final stage of the tournament, the Grenadines Divers find themselves in a battle for the final spot in the top 4.

Although the Salt Pond Breakers fell to their first defeat on Wednesday, it took the might of La Soufriere Hikers to beat them. Sunil Ambris and his Salt Pond Breakers would certainly be favourites heading into this match, unless they choose to rest a couple of important players.

Do join us for all the action as the Grenadines Divers take on Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Predicted Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

A Latchman, S Browne, A Samuel, A Hooper (C), R Browne, R Richards, O McCoy, T Pope, B Browne, S Roberts, R Pierre

Salt Pond Breakers

S Sween, S Ambris (C), R Walker, D Hector, K Nedd, C John, U Thomas, D Johnson, J Harry, B Stapleton, W Strough.

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers v Salt Pond Breakers

Date: May 28th, 2020 at 08.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Pitch Report

Day 6 of the Vincy Premier T10 Leagues saw runs being scored at will once again, with a total in excess of 100 finally being chased down in the tournament. Expect the pitch to be a batter’s paradise once again with some bounce for the pacers and a little assistance for the slower bowlers.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD v SPB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Latchman, S Ambris, D Hector, K Nedd, A Samuel, R Richards, R Browne, A Hooper, D Johnson, J Harry, O McCoy.

Captain - S Ambris, Vice-captain - A Samuel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Harper, S Ambris, D Hector, K Nedd, A Samuel, R Richards, R Browne, A Hooper, D Johnson, W Strough, O McCoy.

Captain - A Hooper, Vice-captain - W Strough.

All matches of the Vincy Premier T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.