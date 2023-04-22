GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League, 5th Place Playoff

The fifth-place playoff match of the Vincy Premier League will see the Grenadines Divers (GRD) go up against Dark View Explorers (DVE) at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Grenadines Divers have won two out of their eight matches and are fifth in the points table. They won their last match against Botanical Garden Rangers by 40 runs.

Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, have also won two out of their eight matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Fort Charlotte Strikers by 21 runs.

GRD vs DVE Match Details

The fifth-place playoff of the Vincy Premier League will be played on April 22 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent, West Indies. The match is set to commence at 9:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GRD vs DVE, Vincy Premier League, 5th Place Playoff

Date and Time: April 22, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, West Indies.

GRD vs DVE Pitch Report

The track at the Arnos Vale Ground is a batting-friendly one, where batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 142 runs.

GRD vs DVE Form Guide (Last Match)

Grenadines Divers: W-L-W-L-L

Dark View Explorers: L-W-L-L-L

GRD vs DVE probable playing 11s for today’s match

GRD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GRD Probable Playing 11

Chadwick Walton, Kody Horne, Ryshon Williams, Asif Hooper (c), Dean Browne, Casmus Hackshaw, Benniton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, and Romario Bibby.

DVE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DVE Probable Playing 11

Romano Pierre (c), Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Tilron Harry (wk), Sadrack Descartes, Denson Hoyte, Rickford Walker, Navin Stewart, Darius Martin, Kenson Dalzell, and Sealron Williams.

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Chadwick Walton (8 matches, 320 runs, Strike Rate: 94.74)

Chadwick will bat in the top order and also perform wicketkeeping duties for his team, making him the must-have pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 320 runs at a strike rate of 200.00 in eight matches.

Top Batter pick

Romano Pierre (8 matches, 91 runs, Strike Rate: 130.00)

Romano is a very steady batter who has a particular blueprint of going about things in T10 cricket and that has given him enough success. He has scored 91 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 130.00.

Top All-rounder pick

Asif Hooper (8 matches, 93 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 163.16 and Economy Rate: 12.38)

Asif could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 163.16 in eight matches, while also scalping one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Sadrack Descartes (8 matches, 4 wickets and 286 runs, Economy Rate: 11.15 and Strike Rate: 189.40)

Sadrack has been one of the top performers for the Dark View Explorers this season. He has fetched four wickets while scoring 286 runs in eight matches.

GRD vs DVE match captain and vice-captain choices

Sadrack Descartes

Sadrack is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 286 runs while picking up four wickets in eight matches.

Asif Hooper

Asif can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has scored 93 runs while scalping one wicket in eight matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GRD vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sadrack Descartes - 286 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches

Chadwick Walton - 320 runs in 8 matches

Navin Stewart - 153 runs and 7 wickets in 7 matches

Ryshon Williams - 5 wickets and 147 runs in 8 matches

Dean Browne - 30 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches

GRD vs DVE match expert tips

Sadrack Descartes could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season.

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5th Place Play Off, Head to Head League

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tilron Harry, Chadwick Walton

Batters: Denson Hoyte, Benniton Stapleton, Romano Pierre

All-rounders: Ryshon Williams, Denson Hoyte, Asif Hooper

Bowlers: Sadrack Descartes, Navin Stewart, Wesrick Strough

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 5th Place Play Off, Grand League

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction - Vincy Premier League

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

Batters: Denson Hoyte, Benniton Stapleton, Romano Pierre

All-rounders: Ryshon Williams, Denson Hoyte, Asif Hooper, Shammon Hooper, Richie Richards

Bowlers: Sadrack Descartes, Navin Stewart.

