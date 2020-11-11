GRD vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League Match - Nov 11th, 2020

Match 9 of the Vincy Premier League has the Grenadines Divers taking on the Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Wednesday.

Both teams have been far from their best this season so far. The Divers, who started their campaign in fine fashion, have stumbled to have just one win in three games. Their batting unit hasn't been able to get going consistently, and this has been greatly detrimental to their fortunes. However, with the likes of Obed McCoy and Wayne Harper in decent form, the Divers would fancy their chances of a win in this fixture.

Their opponents, the Strikers, have lost both their games so far and are in danger of bowing out of the tournament. The lack of sizeable contributions from their batsmen - especially Gidron Pope - has hampered their chances of a top-four finish.

Although they are the underdogs for this game, the Strikers are well and truly capable of pulling off an upset, which should make for an exciting contest in the Vincy Premier League on Wednesday!

Squads to choose from

Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Kirton Lavia, Alex Samuel, Kimson Dalzell, Nigel Small, Chelson Stowe, Andrew Thomas, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredericks, Sealroy Williams, Johnson Charles

Predicted Playing 11

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper, Obed McCoy, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Shem Browne, Geron Wyllie, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper and Tyrone Theophile.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Rickford Walker, Roland Cato, Alex Samuel, Andrew Thomas, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan, Rashed Fredericks and Kirton Lavia

Match Details

Match: Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Match 9

Date: 11th November 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

While the weather forecast isn't bright for this game, we should see at least a rain-shortened game take place at the Arnos Vale Ground. There should be some swing on offer given the conditions.

There is ample turn available for the spinners, but they could find it tough to grip the ball. An even contest between bat and ball is expected. Both teams will ideally want to chase, with 80 being par at this venue.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GRD vs FCS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Harper, T Theophile, S Browne, K Nedd, A Hooper, K Lavia, C Stowe, O McCoy, R Jordan, G Wyllie and R Frederick

Captain: A Hooper, Vice-Captain: K Lavia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Pope, T Theophile, S Browne, K Nedd, A Hooper, K Lavia, S Williams, O McCoy, R Jordan, G Wyllie and R Frederick

Captain: T Theophile, Vice-Captain: K Lavia