GS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 11

The Global Stars (GS) will take on the KL Stars (KLS) in the 11th match of the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The Global Stars are currently atop the points table, winning four of their five matches. They will head into Saturday's game on the back of a 83-run triumph over the Royal Warriors. The KL Stars, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings, losing five in five. They fell to a 52-run defeat (via the DLS method) in their last outing against the Tamco Warriors.

GS vs KLS Probable Playing 11 Today

GS XI

Anas Malik, Qadeer Ahmed (WK), Abdulla Shahid, Mohsan Idrees, Virandeep Singh, Amir Khan Malik, Ajeb Khan, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar, Ankit Bipinchandra, Muhammad Afzaal.

KLS XI

Wan Muhammad (WK), AR Any, Abhishek Deshpande, Vijay Manthri, Peter Issac, Hasnat Nisar, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Myn Uddin, Rahul Agarwal, Shrinivas Iyer-I.

Match Details

GS vs KLS, MCA T20 Clubs Invitation, Match 11

Date and Time: 2nd April 2022, 07:00 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. But the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 160 runs.

Today’s GS vs KLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wan Muhammad: Muhammad is a top-quality opener who has scored 31 runs in five MCA T20 Clubs Invitation matches.

Batters

Mohsan Idrees: Idrees has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 180 runs at a strike rate of 145.16 in five matches.

Rahul Deshpande: Although Deshpande failed to perform with the bat in the last match, he managed to pick up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.75. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Amir Khan: Khan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation so far, scoring 120 runs and picking up 14 wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Hafiz Shahid Iqbal: Iqbal is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Thursday. He has scored 83 runs while also taking seven wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

Muhammad Qaisar: Qaisar has scalped five wickets in as many matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Myn Uddin: Uddin hasn't performed as per the expectations in the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation thus far. But he is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in GS vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Amir Khan (GS) - 674 points

Virandeep Singh (GS) - 555 points

Hafiz Shahid Iqbal (KLS) - 361 points

Muhammad Faisal (GS) - 340 points

Mohsan Idrees (GS) - 268 points

Important Stats for GS vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Amir Khan: 120 runs and 14 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 114.29 and ER - 6.52

Virandeep Singh: 311 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 162.83 and ER - 3.00

Mohsan Idrees: 180 runs in 5 matches; SR - 145.16

Peter Isaac: 76 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 159.62 and ER - 10.13

Hafiz Shahid Iqbal: 83 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 159.62 and ER - 8.39

GS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Clubs Invitation)

GS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wan Muhammad, Mohsan Idrees, Rahul Deshpande, Abhishek Deshpande, Muhammad Faisal, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Amir Khan, Virandeep Singh, Myn Uddin, Muhammad Qaisar, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Amir Khan.

GS vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Club Invitation

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wan Muhammad, Mohsan Idrees, Rahul Deshpande, Abhishek Deshpande, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Peter Isaac, Amir Khan, Virandeep Singh, Myn Uddin, Muhammad Qaisar, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi.

Captain: Amir Khan. Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar