GSB vs LEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Krefeld 2022, 1st Quarter-final

The Golden Star Bonn (GSB) will take on TV & TBV Lemgo (LEM) in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Friday, August 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GSB vs LEM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Golden Star Bonn finished second in Group A. They won four out of their eight matches and finished the group stage campaign with eight points, two points behind table-toppers Aachen Rising Stars. Golden Star Bonn defeated Koln Challengers by 33 runs and six wickets, respectively, in their final two group stage fixtures.

Meanwhile, TV & TBV Lemgo finished fourth in Group B. Like Star Bonn, they too, won four of their eight matches and had eight points. However, the Dusseldorf Blackcaps and Bayer Boosters, with 10 points each, beat Lemgo to the top-two spots. Lemgo defeated table-toppers Dusseldorf Blackcaps in their most recent fixture by 19 runs.

GSB vs LEM Match Details, 1st Quarter-final

The first quarter-final of the ECS Krefeld T10 2022 will be played on August 26 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. The match is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GSB vs LEM, ECS Krefeld T10 2022, 1st Quarter-final

Date and Time: 25th August, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GSB vs LEM Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's contest.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 97.8

Average second-innings score: 90

GSB vs LEM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Golden Star Bonn: W-W-L-W-L

TV & TBV Lemgo: W-L-W-L-L

GSB vs LEM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Golden Star Bonn injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Golden Star Bonn Probable Playing 11

N Safi, Leela Gurugubelli, Pavankumar Tokachichu, Paritosh Bairagi, Salahuddin Mirza, Adeeb Asgher, Guri Singh, Harsha Parupalli, Raju Islam, Ashik Rahuman, Simab Walizei.

TV & TBV Lemgo injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TV & TBV Lemgo Probable Playing 11

Romal Barakzai, Ankit Tomar, Aziz Bhatti, Safi Rahman, Daljeet Singh, Thusitha Ratnayake, Khatibullah AbdulrahimzaI, Krishantan Rajendran, Mudassar Iqbal, Navjot Singh, Rizwan Babar.

GSB vs LEM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Khan (6 matches, 106 runs, Strike Rate: 230.43)

N Khan might not have scored a lot of runs for Golden Star Bonn, but his strike rate of 230.43 makes him a decent pick for your GSB vs LEM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

G Singh (8 matches, 124 runs, Strike Rate: 174.64)

G Singh is the second-highest run-scorer for Golden Star Bonn in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 with 124 runs at an average of 24.80 and at a terrific strike rate of over 174.

Top All-rounder pick

M Iqbal (7 matches, 121 runs and 3 wickets)

M Iqbal is TV & TBV Lemgo's leading run-scorer in the competition, having amassed 121 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 172.85. Iqbal also has three wickets to his name.

Top Bowler pick

L Gurugubelli (8 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 15.00)

L Gurugubelli is his side's highest wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 with nine wickets in eight matches at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 9.77.

GSB vs LEM match captain and vice-captain choices

P Bairagi

P Bairagi has been outstanding in the competition so far. He is his team's leading scorer with 173 runs in eight games at an average of over 24 and a strike rate of over 178. Bairagi is also the joint second highest wicket-taker for Golden Star Bonn, having scalped six wickets at an average of 17.33.

N Safi

N Safi has taken six wickets in eight matches at an average of just over 21 in addition to smashing 113 runs at a strike rate close to 160.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GSB vs LEM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points P Bairagi 173 runs and 6 wickets 526 points N Safi 113 runs and 6 wickets 381 points L Gurugubelli 9 wickets 341 points M Iqbal 121 runs and 3 wickets 339 points R Babar 102 runs and 4 wickets 313 points

GSB vs LEM match expert tips

P Bairagi has been in sublime form. Not having him as the captaincy pick of your GSB vs LEM Dream11 fantasy team could be a big mistake.

GSB vs LEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Quarter-final, Head to Head League

GSB vs LEM Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st Quarter-final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Khan

Batters: G Singh, A Gupta, R Barakzai

All-rounders: P Bairagi (c), N Safi (vc), M Iqbal, R Babar

Bowlers: L Gurugubelli, R Nawabi, A Tomar

GSB vs LEM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st Quarter-Final, Grand League

GSB vs LEM Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st Quarter-Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Khan

Batters: G Singh, A Gupta, Z Khan

All-rounders: P Bairagi, N Safi, M Iqbal (c), R Babar

Bowlers: L Gurugubelli (vc), R Nawabi, D Singh

