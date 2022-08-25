Asia Cup 2022: "That was the big trick that India missed at the last T20 World Cup" - Scott Styris on Men in Blue's clash against Pakistan

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes Team India's inability to play the style of cricket that best suited their players was responsible for their exit from last year's T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Co. lost their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand in the global event, which was played in the UAE, and failed to reach the semi-finals. The Men in Blue will once again lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on Sunday, August 28.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Styris was asked about Pakistan's cause being helped by a very strong domestic T20 league. He responded:

"As we know, India has a very strong T20 league as well. I don't think that's going to be a defining moment or a factor in this match. I think it's the ability to come together and play the style and brand of cricket that best suits your players. I thought that was the big trick that India missed at the last T20 World Cup."

Styris feels India were slightly timid in their approach in their first two games of the T20 World Cup. He observed:

"Talk about the two games, the two losses they had before they just started to go after the opposition, they didn't impose themselves with the talent and skill that they have got. I want to see India do that in this Asia Cup."

Johns. @CricCrazyJ0hns Ravi Shastri said : " Under Rohit sharma, the team India is playing with the right attacking approach in T20i, when I was coach, I had also asked the team to play with the same aggressive approach, but the Top order were very scared to do so. " Ravi Shastri said : " Under Rohit sharma, the team India is playing with the right attacking approach in T20i, when I was coach, I had also asked the team to play with the same aggressive approach, but the Top order were very scared to do so. "

India lost to Pakistan and New Zealand by 10 and eight wickets, respectively, to start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a dismal note. They bounced back to register convincing wins in their next three league phase fixtures, but it wasn't enough to make the knockout stages.

"They have got the ability to squash everybody including Pakistan" - Scott Styris on Team India

Team India are playing a slightly more aggressive brand of cricket under Rohit Sharma

Styris feels the Men in Blue could crush all other teams at the upcoming Asia Cup, saying:

"I want them (India) to impose themselves on the other teams and they have got the ability to do that. I think they have got the ability to squash everybody including Pakistan in this Asia Cup.

Styris, however, pointed out that India will be found wanting if they are unsure about their game plan. The cricketer-turned-commentator explained:

"If they (India) are going to go in with this middling attitude of how they want to play the game, then I don't think it's going to happen. I think that's where Pakistan have figured things out that little bit more."

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia to keep us Believing in - 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲!



Hear more about



Every Sunday, 9 AM | Star Sports Network



#BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia Stepto keep us Believing in- 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲!Hear more about @ImRo45 's mantras to a successful captaincy in an exclusive interview on #FollowTheBlues Every Sunday, 9 AM | Star Sports Network Step 1⃣ to keep us Believing in 💙 - 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝗶𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲! 😉Hear more about @ImRo45's mantras to a successful captaincy in an exclusive interview on #FollowTheBlues.Every Sunday, 9 AM | Star Sports Network#BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia https://t.co/ZAPM11IUwr

Team India have imbibed a slightly more attacking batting approach since the last T20 World Cup. It will, however, have to be seen if they stick to that strategy if they lose a couple of early wickets in a crunch game.

The India vs Pakistan match is set to happen on 28th Aug, find the details on Asia Cup 2022 schedule.

LIVE POLL Q. Will India beat Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener? Yes No 10 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar