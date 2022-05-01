GSY vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series will see Guernsey (GSY) and Spain (SPA) lock horns at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain on Sunday.

Guernsey has played three games so far. They were beaten by Norway in the first game. However, they bounced back in the reverse fixture to win.

But Guernsey lost their third game against Spain. They were bowled out for a mere 78 batting first and were comfortably beaten by eight wickets.

Spain, on the other hand, began with a 51-run win over Norway. They also went on to beat Guernsey by eight wickets. Lorne Nurns picked up five wickets while Awais Ahmed scored 42 runs.

Thus, Spain is unbeaten in both games that they have played so far.

It will be a challenging task for Guernsey to try and beat Spain in this contest.

GSY vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

Spain XI

Awais Ahmed (wk), Daniel Calle, Yasir Ali, Ravi Panchal, Hamza Dar, Lorne Burns (C), Josh Trembearth-Moro, Muhammad Kamran, Zulqarnain Haider, Charlie Rumistrzewick, Raja Adeel Iqbal

Guernsey XI

Isaac Damarell (wk), Matthew Stokes, Josh Butler (C), Ollie Nightingale, Ben Wentzel, Ben Ferbrache, David Hooper, Tom Nightingale, Dec Martel, William Peatfield, Luke Bichard

Match Details

GSY vs SPA, ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: May 1, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Spain

Pitch Report

The wicket has not been a high-scoring one so far in the tournament. Out of the four games, two have been won defending while two have been won chasing.

Thus, there is equal assistance for both parties and it will be a fairly even contest once again.

The average first innings total so far in the series has been 116. A total in the 130-140 range will be a good score to defend on this track.

Today’s GSY vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Awais Ahmed: Awais Ahmed is an attacking wicketkeeper-batter at the top of the order. In the last game for Spain, he smashed a 29-ball 42, striking at 144.8 with six fours and a six.

Awais can be dangerous at the top of the order and is a threat to any opposition. Therefore, he is a key inclusion in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Batter

Josh Butler: Guernsey skipper Josh Butler has scored 303 runs in 13 T20I innings. He has a high score of an unbeaten 65 and is quite capable with the bat at the top of the order.

If Guernsey are to come back in this contest, Butler will have a key role to play with the bat for his side.

All-rounder

Yasir Ali: Yasir Ali is one of Spain’s key all-rounders with a decent amount of experience amongst the squad.

Yasir Ali has scored 405 runs from 14 T20Is with a high-score of an unbeaten 80 and has two fifties to his name. He has also picked up 12 wickets from as many innings.

Yasir Ali scored an impressive 44 in the game against Norway and also has three wickets in the tournament so far. Thus, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lorne Burns: Lorne Burns is in magnificent form with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up seven wickets in the two games that Spain have played and has been vital for them with the ball.

Burns also grabbed a fifer in the last game against Guernsey.

Top 3 best players to pick in GSY vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Yasir Ali (SPA)

Josh Butler (GSY)

Lorne Burns (SPA)

Important stats for GSY vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Yasir Ali - 405 runs and 12 wickets in 13 T20I matches

Josh Butler- 303 runs in 13 T20I innings, HS: 65*

Raja Adeel - 11 wickets in 10 T20I matches, Average: 13.54, Economy: 4.38

GSY vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECI Spain T20I Tri-Series 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Josh Butler, Ben Ferbrache, Josh Trembeath-Moro, Matthew Stokes, Tom Nightingale, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns, David Hooper, Luke Bichard, Muhammad Kamran

Captain: Yasir Ali, Vice-captain: Lorne Burns

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Josh Butler, Ben Ferbrache, Josh Trembeath-Moro, Zulqarnain Haider, Matthew Stokes, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns, William Peatfield, David Hooper, Muhammad Kamran

Captain: Yasir Ali, Vice-captain: Matthew Stokes.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar