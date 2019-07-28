GT20 2019: Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 28th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Defending champions Vancouver Knights are back in action as they face Winnipeg Hawks in the first game on Sunday as part of the Global T20 Canada 2019. While the Knights come into this game on the back of a brilliant win against Toronto Nationals, Winnipeg Hawks couldn't get across the line in a rain-curtailed game on Friday.

Both sides look good on paper with Chris Gayle and JP Duminy's experience coming across well for either side. Although the Knights' bowling unit looks far more settled than that of the Hawks, the variations of Riyad Emrit and Dwayne Bravo should come into play as the match progresses. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Vancouver Knights

Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Cheema, Shoaib Malik, Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, JJ Smit, Chadwick Walton, Tobias Visee, Tim Southee, Michael Rippon, Ali Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Rayyan Pathan, Harsh Thaker

Winnipeg Hawks

Chris Lynn, Umar Akmal, Najibullah Zadran, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Sunny Sohal, Varun Sehdev, Dwayne Bravo, JP Duminy, Dwayne Smith, Rayad Emrit, Hamza Tariq, Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami, Umair Ghani, Kaleem Sana, Romesh Eranga.

Playing XI Updates

Vancouver Knights

No changes are expected from Vancouver after a decent showing in the first game of GT20 2019. Chris Gayle will once again open the batting alongside Tobias Visee with the likes of Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell and Rassie van der Dussen following them.

Namibian all-rounder, Smit is one to keep an eye with his slower deliveries troubling Yuvraj Singh while Andile Phehlukwayo and Ali Khan spearhead the bowling for the Knights. In Saad Bin Zafar, they have a proven performer who is able with both bat and ball, rendering the Knights as the clear favourites for this game.

Possible XI: Gayle, Visee, Walton, Dussen, Russell, Zafar, Cheema, Rippon, Phehlukwayo, Ali Khan and Smit

Winnipeg Hawks

With Chris Lynn's inclusion still uncertain, Winnipeg will persist with the opening combo of Dwayne Smith and Umar Akmal. UAE veteran Shaiman Anwar and JP Duminy marshall the middle order for the Hawks. They possess good depth in batting with Emrit and Bravo capable of scoring quick runs in the death overs.

Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren is expected to put in a better shift with the ball while the likes of Ghani and Sana will be put to the sword by Gayle and Walton come Sunday

Possible XI: Akmal, Smith, Duminy, Anwar, Bravo, Tariq, Sohal, van Meekeren, Emrit, Sana and Ghani

Match Details

Vancouver Knights vs Winnipeg Hawks, Match 5

28th July 2019, 10:00 PM IST

CCA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report

As the case was with the previous game played at this venue, a high scoring game is expected from the two teams with lots of change-ups expected from the bowlers, such as the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Andile Phehlukwayo on Sunday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Chadwick Walton put in a man of the match performance in the first game and looks good for more runs against the Winnipeg Hawks on Sunday. Although Umar Akmal and Tobias Visee are also decent options to have in the side, the balance of the team is taken into consideration with Walton sufficing as the lone keeper.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle and Dwayne Smith are two of the most destructive openers in world cricket as of now. Both of them are ideal selections on such a wicket while the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Shaiman Anwar are also good options to have in the batting department.

Allrounders: Three allrounders are picked for this game with Andre Russell is expected to go big on Sunday. The West Indian didn't get a chance to showcase his batting prowess in the first game and would be itching to have a go. Along with him, South African allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo is a great option while one of JP Duminy or JJ Smit could be picked in the side.

Bowlers: USA pacer Ali Khan is a must have in the side along with Trindad and Tobago native, Rayad Emrit. Saad bin Zafar's added batting ability makes him a worthwhile option while Paul van Meekeren's ability to nail the yorker holds him in good stead.

Captain: Chris Gayle is a great option to have as captain of the fantasy side. The south-paw did look good in his brief stay against Toronto Nationals to make him a trustworthy captaincy choice for this game. Along with him, Dwayne Smith and Andile Phehlukwayo are the preferred options for captaincy and vice-captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Dwayne Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Andre Russell, JP Duminy, Saad bin Zafar, Ali Khan, Paul van Meekeren and Rayad Emrit. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwayne Smith, Dwayne Bravo, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smit, Ali Khan, Saad bin Zafar and Paul van Meekeren. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo