GT20 Canada 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets Standings: Colin Munro and Logan Van Beek on top- Updated after Vancouver Knights vs Surrey Jaguars

The eighth day of the Global T20 Canada 2023 witnessed two back-to-back matches being washed away. The mishap was caused due to thunderstorms and rainy weather all over Brampton, which could not spare the games and had to be abandoned due to a wet outfield.

The first match of the day, the Toronto Nationals versus Montreal Tigers match witnessed the toss, but the much-anticipated match failed to proceed. As a result, it was called off without a single ball being bowled.

Moving on to the second match of the day, it was scheduled between Vancouver Knights and Surrey Jaguars. The cloud burst in Brampton affected it even before the toss could happen. As a consequence, the encounter had to be abandoned without any toss taking place or the ball being bowled.

As a result of these matches, the players' positions in the batting and bowling charts remain unaffected.

Colin Munro continues leading on Day 8

Nationals’ Colin Munro, who smashed a 67 versus the Mississauga Panthers in his latest match, remains at the top. Having featured in four games so far, New Zealand’s batting sensation has 212 runs averaging 70.67.

Next, we have Panthers’ Azam Khan. Although his team has been below par this season, Azam’s individual performances have been making rounds on the internet. The Pakistani batter has 177 runs from five games.

In the third place, Knights’ Fakhar Zaman sits with 153 runs coming from four appearances. He averages 38.25 and will look to impress lookouts with his sensational knocks.

Logan van Beek’s place unaffected on Day 8

Just like his team impressing the watchers, Logan van Beek himself has been a force to reckon with. Hailing from Brampton Wolves, the player possesses 11 wickets just from five games.

As far as the second place is considered, Tigers’ Carlos Braithwaite enjoys eight wickets from four appearances. Whereas, Sandeep Lamichhane of Surrey Jaguars, with one wicket less than Braithwaite, sits in third place.