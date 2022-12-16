GUA vs VOY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10 2022, Match 26

The Guardians (GUA) will take on the Voyagers (VOY) in the 26th match of the Barbados T10 2022 at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill, on Friday, December 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUA vs VOY Dream11 prediction.

The Guardians have been in good form in the Barbados T10 2022 and are currently second in the points table. They have played seven games so far, returning with four wins, one loss, one tie, and one wash-out. The Voyagers, on the other hand, are fifth (second-last) in the standings with two wins, two ties, three losses, and one no-result.

GUA vs VOY Match Details, Barbados T10 2022

The 26th match of the Barbados T10 2022 between Guardians and Voyagers will be played on December 17 at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 12 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUA vs VOY, Match 26, Barbados T10 2022

Date & Time: December 17th 2022, 12 AM IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Barbados, Cave Hill

GUA vs VOY Pitch Report

The pitch at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill, has been a very good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores here. We could witness another high-scoring encounter on Friday.

GUA vs VOY Form Guide (Barbados T10 2022)

Guardians: L, NR, W, W, W

Voyagers: W, T, NR, L, W, L

GUA vs VOY Probable Playing 11 today

Guardians team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Guardians Probable Playing XI: Demario Jonathan Richards (wk), Shayne Moseley, Kyle Corbin, Alcindo Holder, Shaqkere Parris, Ryshon Williams, Tahj Tavernier, Jair McAllister, Javed Leacock, Romario Leon Greaves, Michail Powell.

Voyagers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Voyagers Probable Playing XI: Shane Dowrich (wk), Akeem Springer, Larry Babb, Jason Greene, Richard Sampson, Rashad Worrell, Dwayne Smith (c), Jadan Jones, Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Deswin Currency, Shakeel Turney.

Today’s GUA vs VOY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Akeem Springer (5 matches, 149 runs)

Akeem Springer has been batting really well in the Barbados T10 2022. He has aggregated 149 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 186.25 with the help of 15 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Kyle Corbin (6 matches, 145 runs)

Kyle Corbin has amassed 145 runs at a strike rate of 183.54, smashing 14 sixes in the process.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tahj Tavernier (6 matches, 35 runs, 4 wickets)

Tahj Tavernier has contributed decently with both the bat and ball. He has chipped in with 35 runs and four wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Jair McAllister (5 matches, 5 wickets)

Jair McAllister has been consistent on the bowling front. The 26-year-old seamer has returned with five wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 4.67.

GUA vs VOY match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwayne Smith (7 matches, 79 runs, 9 wickets)

Dwayne Smith has taken nine wickets at an economy of 8.74. On the batting front, he has scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 121.54.

Ryshon Williams (6 matches, 44 runs, 6 wickets)

Ryshon Williams has been effective with both the bat and ball in the Barbados T10 2022. He has picked up six scalps at an economy rate of 8.91. Williams has also mustered 44 runs while striking at 162.96.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUA vs VOY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dwayne Smith 79 runs & 9 wickets in 7 matches Ryshon Williams 44 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches Kyle Corbin 145 runs in 6 matches Akeem Springer 149 runs in 5 matches Jair McAllister 5 wickets in 5 matches

GUA vs VOY match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders will be key in the upcoming encounter. So, Shane Dowrich, Akeem Springer, Kyle Corbin, Shayne Moseley, Dwayne Smith, and Ryshon Williams will be some of the players to watch out for in the GUA vs VOY game.

GUA vs VOY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUA vs VOY Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Shane Dowrich, Akeem Springer

Batters: Kyle Corbin, Shayne Moseley, Larry Babb

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith (c), Ryshon Williams (vc), Tahj Tavernier

Bowlers: Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Romario Leon Greaves, Jair McAllister

GUA vs VOY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUA vs VOY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Shane Dowrich, Akeem Springer (vc)

Batters: Kyle Corbin, Shayne Moseley (c), Larry Babb, Alcindo Holder

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Ryshon Williams

Bowlers: Amari Alexandre Goodridge, Jair McAllister, Javed Leacock

Poll : 0 votes