Playing XI
GUA vs VOY
Demario Jonathan Richards

Bat & Wk

Neil Browne

Bat

Shayne Moseley

Bat

Alcindo Holder

Bat

Shaqkere Parris

Bat

Ryshon Williams

All

Damel Evelyn

All

Jamali Lynch

All

Jair McAllister

Bowl

Romario Leon

Bowl

Michail Powell

Bowl

Shane Dowrich

Bat & Wk

Akeem Springer

Bat

Larry Babb

Bat

Jason Greene

Bat

Richard Sampson

Bat

Dwayne Smith

All

Rashad Worrell

All

Amari Alexandre Goodridge

All

Deswin Currency

Bowl

Matthew Jones

Bowl

Shakeel Turney

Bowl

Bench
Javed Leacock

 

Tahj Tavernier

 

Kyle Corbin

 

Tennyson Roach

 

Pius Emilien

 

Anton Jones

 

Kastum Stoute

 

Jamaine Bullen

 

Zion Brathwaite

 

Jadan Jones

 

Match Details
Match
Match 26
Barbados T10
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
17 Dec, 12:00 AM IST
Venue
Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados, Cave Hill
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
arrow
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Akeem Springer

VOY . WK

149 Runs

5 Matches

2.Larry Babb

VOY . BAT

104 Runs

7 Matches

3.Alcindo Holder

GUA . BAT

90 Runs

6 Matches

4.Shaqkere Parris

GUA . BAT

88 Runs

5 Matches

5.Jason Greene

VOY . BAT

81 Runs

7 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Guardians

L

W

W

W

D

Voyagers

W

D

L

W

L

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 17 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.