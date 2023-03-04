GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 1

The first match of Womens Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) taking on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction.

Mumbai Indians Women start as the early season favorites, courtesy of their depth and firepower on the batting front. While Mumbai Indians have a strong overseas contingency, they will rely on captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia to step up and complement the likes of Nat Sciver and Amelia Kerr.

As for Gujarat Giants, they also have a strong batting unit, led by the uber-consistent Beth Mooney. Although they might start the game as slight underdogs, the Giants will rely on the likes of Ashleigh Gardner and Sneh Rana to deliver the goods.

With both teams looking to win the first-ever WPL game, a cracking start to the tournament beckons in Mumbai.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 1

Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the first match of the WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUJ-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023, Match 1

Date and Time: March 4, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

GUJ-W vs MI-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants probable playing 11

Beth Mooney (c&wk), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin/Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashwani Kumari, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland/Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, and Parunika Sisodiya.

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham/Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Neelam Bisht ,and Humaira Kazi.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (83 matches, 2350 runs, SR: 124.60)

Beth Mooney is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the women's game with 2350 runs in 83 matches. She has a decent strike rate of 124.60 and is known for her ability to convert starts into big scores. She had a fine T20 World Cup campaign as well, scoring 206 runs in six matches, making her a good addition to your GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (136 innings, 3058 runs, Average: 28.05)

Harmanpreet Kaur is one of the most experienced players in the world, playing over 150 T20Is for India. She is brilliant with the bat, scoring 3058 runs in 136 innings, holding her in good stead. With Harman also capable of adding value with the ball, she is a top pick for your GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (59 matches, 657 runs, 58 wickets)

Amelia Kerr is a world-class all-rounder who can win games single-handedly with bat and ball. The spin-bowling allrounder has 657 runs and 58 wickets in 59 matches and has some franchise league experience as well. With the conditions likely to suit her, Kerr is a fine pick for your GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sneh Rana (25 matches, 24 wickets, Average: 21.75)

Sneh Rana has been in decent form for India in recent years, impressing with bat and ball. She has 24 wickets at an average of 21.75 in T20Is and can score valuable runs down the order. With Rana bound to have a say with bat and ball, she is another good addition to your GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

GUJ-W vs MI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner was adjudged the player of the tournament in the recently concluded ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023. She picked up 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.50. In addition, Gardner is more renowned for her big-hitting abilities with a strike rate of 132.43 in T20I cricket.

Given her all-round utility, Gardner is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver was one of the top batters in the Women's T20 WC, scoring 216 runs in five matches. She averaged 72.00 with a strike rate of 141.18 to her credit. With Sciver likely to play a prominent role with the ball as well, she is a top captaincy pick for your GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ashleigh Gardner 10 wickets in 5 WC 2023 matches Beth Mooney 206 runs in 6 WC 2023 matches Natalie Sciver 216 runs in 5 WC 2023 matches Hayley Matthews 130 runs in 4 WC 2023 matches Sneh Rana 24 wickets in 25 T20Is

GUJ-W vs MI-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 1

Sabbhineni Meghana is a talented batter who is perfectly capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. She has 258 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 102.78 in T20I cricket. If Meghana can find her touch early on in the innings, she could be a fine differential pick for your GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol

Allrounders: Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sabbhineni Meghana

Allrounders: Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Mansi Joshi, Saika Ishaque

