GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2024, Match 3

The second match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will see Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) play Mumbai Indians Women (MUM-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Gujarat Giants Women finished last in the WPL 2023 points table with only two wins from eight matches. Mumbai Indians Women, on the other hand, showed why they are the defending champions as they won their first match against Delhi Capitals Women by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.

Gujarat Giants Women will be looking forward to starting their 2024 journey on a positive note, but Mumbai Indians Women are expected to win.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Match Details

The second match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will be played on February 25 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W, 2nd Match

Date and Time: February 25, 2024, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru supports batters. Teams might opt to bat first due to the dew factor.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Form Guide

GUJ-W - Will be playing their first match

MUM-W - W

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Probable Playing XI

GUJ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Kashvee Gautam, Lauren Cheatle, Meghna Singh, and Kathryn Bryce.

MUM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia (MUM-W)

Yastika Bhatia is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She is expected to perform well in today's match as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Beth Mooney is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Laura Wolvaardt (GUJ-W)

Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvdaart are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both batters have been in good form and will look to carry the momentum. Phoebe Litchfield is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner (GUJ-W)

Amelia Kerr and Ashleigh Gardner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are expected to bat in the upper-middle order and also bowl a lot of overs. Hayley Matthews is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail (MUM-W)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shabnim Ismail and Lea Tahuhu. Both played exceptionally well in the last few T20I matches. Pooja Vastrakar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GUJ-W vs MUM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make Hayley Matthews the captain of your team. She will play a crucial role in today's match since she is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs.

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner loves performing against Mumbai Indians and the pitch is also expected to assist her. She is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match both with bat and ball.

5 Must-Picks for GUJ-W vs MUM-W, 2nd match

Beth Mooney

Amelia Kerr

Ashleigh Gardner

Hayley Matthews

Nat Sciver Brunt

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Y Bhatia, B Mooney

Batters: L Wolvaardt, H Kaur, P Litchfield

All-rounders: N Sciver Brunt, A Gardner, H Matthews, A Kerr

Bowlers: S Ismail, L Tahuhu

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Y Bhatia, B Mooney

Batters: L Wolvaardt, H Kaur

All-rounders: N Sciver Brunt, A Gardner, H Matthews, A Kerr, S Rana

Bowlers: S Ismail, P Vastrakar