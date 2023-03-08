GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 6

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) take on Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction.

Both Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have not had the best of starts in the WPL, losing both of their matches so far. While Royal Challengers Bangalore were blown away by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the Giants ended up on the wrong side of a last-over thriller against the UP Warriorz.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Royal Challengers Bangalore, owing to their top-heavy batting unit, will start as slight favorites.

With both sides eager to get off the mark, a cracking game is on the cards in Mumbai.

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 6

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women will lock horns in the sixth match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 8. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUJ-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023, Match 6

Date and Time: March 8, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

GUJ-W vs RCB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt/Dane van Niekerk, Renuka Singh Thakur, Preeti Bose and Kanika Ahuja.

Gujarat Giants Women injury/team news

Beth Mooney is doubtful for this game.

Gujarat Giants Women probable playing 11

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley/Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi and Tanuja Kanwar.

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (28 off 26) in the previous match)

Richa Ghosh has shown glimpses of her ability in the previous game, scoring 28 runs off 26 balls. She is an explosive batter capable of scoring quick runs right from the word go. With Ghosh looking in good form over the last month or so, she is a top pick for your GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sabbhineni Meghana (24 off 15) in the previous match)

Sabbhineni Meghana is another attack-minded batter with some international experience. Meghana comes into the game on the back of a 15-ball 24 against the UP Warriorz. Given her batting ability and the conditions on offer, Meghana is a good addition to your GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ellyse Perry (2 matches, 44 runs, Average: 22.00)

Ellyse Perry has scores of 31 and 12 in the WPL so far, with a strike rate of 169.23 to her credit. While she has not converted her starts just yet, Perry is a very experienced campaigner, capable of scoring big runs in this format. With Perry also beginning to bowl a lot more, she is a good pick for your GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sneh Rana (2 matches, 2 wickets, Average: 29.50)

Sneh Rana has had a decent start to her WPL campaign, picking up two wickets in two matches at an average of 29.50. She impressed with her captaincy in the previous game and also scored some valuable runs down the order. With Rana likely to take up more responsibility with both the bat and ball, she is a valuable pick for your GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

GUJ-W vs RCB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner is one of the best all-rounders in the world with a T20I batting and bowling strike rate of 132.43 and 18.5, respectively. Gardner has failed to hit the ground running in the WPL with scores of 25 and 0. With Gardner capable of winning matches single-handedly with both the bat and ball, she can be a viable captaincy pick for your GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana has scores of 35 (23) and 23 (17) in the WPL so far. Despite looking in good touch in both games, Mandhana has not been able to convert her starts into big ones. With Mandhana due for a big score at the top of the order, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sabbhineni Meghana 24(15) in the previous game Smriti Mandhana 58 runs in 2 matches Ellyse Perry 44 runs in 2 matches Harleen Deol 46(32) in the previous game Sneh Rana 2 wickets in 2 matches

GUJ-W vs RCB-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 6

Harleen Deol had a good outing in the previous game against the Warriorz, scoring 46 runs off 32 balls. She has improved her boundary-hitting ability in recent years and is quite experienced at the international level as well. With Harleen likely to bat in the top order once again, she is a fine differential pick for your GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Sneh Rana

Bowler: Megan Schutt

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUJ-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Devine (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Disha Kasat, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sneh Rana

Bowler: Renuka Singh Thakur

