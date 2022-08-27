GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The 6ixty Men 2022, Match 8

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will take on Barbados Royals (BR) in the eighth match of The 6ixty Men 2022 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Saturday, August 27.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 8.

Both Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals have made decent starts to The 6ixty competition this year. Having played two matches each, they have both won and lost a game.

Barbados Royals are third in the table due to their high NRR. They suffered a big loss against Jamaica Tallawahs recently. Meanwhile, Amazon Warriors are fifth in the standings. They suffered a 47-run loss at the hands of Trinbago Knight Riders in their most recent encounter.

This match could prove to be an interesting contest between two similarly matched sides.

GUY vs BR Match Details, Match 8

The eighth match of The 6ixty Men 2022 will be played on 27th August at Warner Park in St. Kitts. The match is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs BR, The 6ixty Men 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 27th August, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GUY vs BR Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park is friendly towards the batters. The pacers will find something to assist them from the pitch in the initial few overs, while spinners are expected to have the upper hand in the middle overs. The side winning the toss will probably look to bat first and set up a score.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 107.6

Average second innings score: 81

GUY vs BR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Guyana Amazon Warriors: L-W

Barbados Royals: L-W

GUY vs BR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Guyana Amazon Warriors Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing 11

Shimron Hetmyer (c), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie.

Barbados Royals Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Barbados Royals Probable Playing 11

Devon Thomas (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Harry Tector, Kyle Mayers (c), Corbin Bosch, Justin Greaves, Oshane Thomas, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Ramon Simmonds

GUY vs BR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Heinrich Klaasen (2 matches, 33 runs, Strike Rate: 143.47)

South African international Heinrich Klaasen is a pretty great wicketkeeper pick for your GUY vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 33 runs at an average of 33 and at a strike rate of 143.47.

Top Batter pick

Harry Tector (2 matches, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 212.50)

Young Irish star Harry Tector has been absolutely brilliant so far. He is the second-highest scorer for the Barbados Royals with 51 runs at an average of 51. He has also batted at a terrific strike rate of 212.50.

Top All-rounder pick

Jason Holder (1 match, 11 runs and 1 wicket)

Experienced West Indies campaigner Jason Holder needs little introduction. He got off to a good start in the previous match by scoring 11 runs and also taking one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Ronsford Beaton (2 matches, 2 wickets, Average: 24)

Although he has taken two wickets so far, Beaton will have to be more disciplined. He has an average of 24 and an economy rate of 12.

GUY vs BR match captain and vice-captain choices

Corbin Bosch

Corbin Bosch has taken the competition by storm already and has been a standout player for his side. Bosch is the second-highest scorer in the tournament with 75 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 182.92. He has also taken two wickets at an average of 22.50 and should be the first captaincy pick for your GUY vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Odean Smith

Odean Smith is a destructive all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 141.93. He has also scalped three wickets at an average of 12.33.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GUY vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Corbin Bosch 75 runs and 2 wickets 197 points Odean Smith 44 runs and 3 wickets 166 points Harry Tector 51 runs 90 points Rahkeem Cornwall 26 runs and 1 wicket 69 points Heinrich Klaasen 33 runs 62 points

GUY vs BR match expert tips

Corbin Bosch has been dominant in both the departments and can prove to be an extremely safe multiplier pick for your GUY vs BR Dream11 Fantasy

GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

GUY vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Shai Hope

Batter: Harry Tector, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounder: Corbin Bosch, Odean Smith, Jason Holder

Bowler: Ronsford Beaton, Oshane Thomas, Veerasammy Permaul

GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

GUY vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Shai Hope

Batter: Harry Tector, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chandrapaul Hemraj

All-rounder: Corbin Bosch, Odean Smith, Jason Holder

Bowler: Ronsford Beaton, Oshane Thomas, Veerasammy Permaul

