GUY vs CCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022, Match 21

Guyana (GUY) will be up against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) in Match 21 of the Super50 Cup 2022 at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Saturday, November 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GUY vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 21.

Guyana have done quite well in the tournament. They were on a three match winning streak before it came to an end against Trinidad and Tobago recently where they suffered a massive defeat. They are second in the table in Zone A behind Trinidad and have 12 points to their name.

Meanwhile, Combined Campuses and Colleges are having a nightmare of a campaign. They are at the bottom of the table having lost four of their five matches while another game has ended without a result.

GUY vs CCC Match Details, Match 21

The Match 21 of Super50 Cup 2022 will be played on 12th November at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The match is set to take place at 6.30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs CCC, Super50 Cup 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: YouTube

GUY vs CCC Pitch Report

The track at the Queen's Park Oval has assisted the bowlers so far as high scores have not been too prevalent. The bounce on the surface is unpredictable which makes it difficult for batters.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 190.3

Average second innings score: 189

GUY vs CCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Guyana: L-W-W-W-L

Combined Campuses and Colleges: L-NR-L-L-L

GUY vs CCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Guyana Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Guyana Probable Playing 11

Anthony Bramble (wk), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shimron Hetmyer, Tevin Imlach, Leon Johnson (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Clinton Pestano, and Romario Shepherd.

Combined Campuses and Colleges Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Combined Campuses and Colleges Probable Playing 11

KA Kallicharan, Navin Bidaisee, A Mansingh, Odain McCatty, Matthew Forde, Michail Powell, Zavier Khadeem Burton, Romario Leon, Demario Jonathan, Denesh Ramdin (C), and Amari Alexandre Goodridge.

GUY vs CCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Bramble (5 matches, 134 runs, Average: 26.80)

A Bramble is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has amassed 134 runs in five games at a strike rate of over 102.

Top Batter pick

S Rutherford (5 matches, 118 runs and 3 wickets)

S Rutherford has also looked in good touch with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 118 runs at an average of 23.60 and has also scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 5.10.

Top All-rounder pick

M Forde (5 matches, 75 runs and 5 wickets)

M Forde has scored 75 runs from five games. He also has five wickets to his name at an exceptional economy rate of 3.97.

Top Bowler pick

A Goodridge (5 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.24)

A Goodridge has been handy for his side with the ball. He has scalped six wickets for them at a bowling average of 30.67.

GUY vs CCC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Shepherd

R Shepherd has done a great job so far. He has hammered 132 runs in five matches at an average of 44 and a strike rate of over 126. He has also taken eight wickets at an average of 22.25 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your GUY vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

G Motie

G Motie is the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has scalped nine wickets in five matches at an average of 22.22. He also has a fabulous economy rate of 4.65. He has also added 77 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GUY vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Shepherd 132 runs and 8 wickets 451 points G Motie 77 runs and 9 wickets 394 points M Forde 75 runs and 5 wickets 306 points S Rutherford 118 runs and 3 wickets 252 points A Bramble 134 runs 229 points

GUY vs CCC match expert tips

R Shepherd has been in majestic form. He will be a wise captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy.

GUY vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Head to Head League

GUY vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Bramble, D Ramdin

Batters: S Rutherford, J Drakes, N Bidaisee

All-rounders: R Shepherd, M Forde, K Sinclair

Bowlers: G Motie, V Permaul, A Goodridge

GUY vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Grand League

GUY vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Bramble

Batters: S Rutherford, J Drakes, N Bidaisee

All-rounders: R Shepherd, M Forde, K Sinclair

Bowlers: G Motie, C Pestano, A Goodridge, R Leon

