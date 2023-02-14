GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 61 and 62

Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) will take on Gozo (GOZ) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Gozo Zalmi has played six matches so far in the tournament. They have managed to win four matches and are currently placed fifth in the points table.
Meanwhile, Gozo are having a tough time in the tournament. They have managed to win just two of their six matches and are currently lingering at the bottom half of the table.
Both teams will be looking to win this set of matches and climb up the ladder in the points table. The stage is set for a set of exciting encounters.
GZZ vs GOZ Match Details, ECS T10 Malta
The 61st and 62nd matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 14 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The matches are set to take place at 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GZZ vs GOZ, ECS T10 Malta, Match 61 and 62
Date and Time: February 14, 2022, 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
GZZ vs GOZ Pitch Report
The pitch at Marsa Sports Club has been very good for the batters. Scores in excess of 100 are a pretty common scene here. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first.
GZZ vs GOZ probable playing XIs for today’s match
GZZ Injury/Team news
No major injury updates.
Gozo Zalmi Probable Playing XI
Mehboob Ali, Michael Das, Zeeshan Khan, Adnan Anwar, Fazil Rahman, Bilal Khan, Talib Shamraiz, Ijaz Ahmed-I, Shakir Afridi, Sawab Afridi, and Majid Javed.
GOZ Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
Gozo Probable Playing XI
Gautam Datta, Darshit Patankar, Senthil Raj, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera, Waseem Abbas, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Demis Tonna, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, and Mohammed Rafeeque.
GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Senthil Raj
Senthil Raj has been pretty consistent with the bat. His ability to give blazing starts on a regular basis makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.
Batter
Michael Das
Michael Das opens the innings for Gozo Zalmi. He has a power game in him and can take the attack onto the bowlers from the very beginning of the innings. His ability to play at a high strike rate makes him a good pick for the match.
All-rounder
Mehboob Ali
Mehboob Ali can be very useful for the team with both the bat and the ball. He has the ability to impact the match with either of the trades. Mehboob Ali's ability to change the course of a match makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.
Bowler
Abhilash Kannatheyil
Abhilash Kannatheyil bowls the hard overs towards the end of an innings. His ability to pick up wickets in every match makes him the best bowler pick for the match.
GZZ vs GOZ match captain and vice-captain choices
Mehboob Ali
Mehboob Ali has the ability to impact a match with both the bat and the ball. He can score quick runs and also pick up some valuable wickets. Mehboob Ali's all-round ability makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Bilal Khan
Bilal Khan has been very consistent with his all-round performances in the tournament. He has the ability to be impactful in a match with both the bat and the ball. This makes Bilal Khan one of the safest picks for the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-picks for GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Bilal Khan
Mehboob Ali
Abhilash Kannatheyil
Michael Das
Senthil Raj
GZZ vs GOZ match expert tips
The strip will be good for batting and hence the best picks for the match will be players who can be impactful in the top order and can also pick up wickets with their variety.
GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 61 and 62, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Senthil Raj
Batters: Z Khan, I Perera, G Datta, Michael Das
All-rounders: F Rahman, M Ali
Bowlers: Bilal Khan, D Marks, A Kannatheyil, S Roy
