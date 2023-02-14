GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 61 and 62

Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) will take on Gozo (GOZ) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Gozo Zalmi has played six matches so far in the tournament. They have managed to win four matches and are currently placed fifth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Gozo are having a tough time in the tournament. They have managed to win just two of their six matches and are currently lingering at the bottom half of the table.

Both teams will be looking to win this set of matches and climb up the ladder in the points table. The stage is set for a set of exciting encounters.

GZZ vs GOZ Match Details, ECS T10 Malta

The 61st and 62nd matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 14 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The matches are set to take place at 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GZZ vs GOZ, ECS T10 Malta, Match 61 and 62

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GZZ vs GOZ Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club has been very good for the batters. Scores in excess of 100 are a pretty common scene here. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first.

GZZ vs GOZ probable playing XIs for today’s match

GZZ Injury/Team news

No major injury updates.

Gozo Zalmi Probable Playing XI

Mehboob Ali, Michael Das, Zeeshan Khan, Adnan Anwar, Fazil Rahman, Bilal Khan, Talib Shamraiz, Ijaz Ahmed-I, Shakir Afridi, Sawab Afridi, and Majid Javed.

GOZ Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Gozo Probable Playing XI

Gautam Datta, Darshit Patankar, Senthil Raj, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera, Waseem Abbas, Abhilash Kannatheyil, Demis Tonna, Ajeesh Antony, Stivey Roy, and Mohammed Rafeeque.

GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Senthil Raj

Senthil Raj has been pretty consistent with the bat. His ability to give blazing starts on a regular basis makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Michael Das

Michael Das opens the innings for Gozo Zalmi. He has a power game in him and can take the attack onto the bowlers from the very beginning of the innings. His ability to play at a high strike rate makes him a good pick for the match.

All-rounder

Mehboob Ali

Mehboob Ali can be very useful for the team with both the bat and the ball. He has the ability to impact the match with either of the trades. Mehboob Ali's ability to change the course of a match makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Abhilash Kannatheyil

Abhilash Kannatheyil bowls the hard overs towards the end of an innings. His ability to pick up wickets in every match makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

GZZ vs GOZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Mehboob Ali

Mehboob Ali has the ability to impact a match with both the bat and the ball. He can score quick runs and also pick up some valuable wickets. Mehboob Ali's all-round ability makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan has been very consistent with his all-round performances in the tournament. He has the ability to be impactful in a match with both the bat and the ball. This makes Bilal Khan one of the safest picks for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Bilal Khan

Mehboob Ali

Abhilash Kannatheyil

Michael Das

Senthil Raj

GZZ vs GOZ match expert tips

The strip will be good for batting and hence the best picks for the match will be players who can be impactful in the top order and can also pick up wickets with their variety.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more such fantasy tips, click here.

GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 61 and 62, Head to Head League

GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 61 and 62, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Senthil Raj

Batters: Z Khan, I Perera, G Datta, Michael Das

All-rounders: F Rahman, M Ali

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, D Marks, A Kannatheyil, S Roy

GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 61 and 62, Grand League

GZZ vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 61 and 62, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Senthil Raj

Batters: Z Khan, I Perera, G Datta, Michael Das

All-rounders: F Rahman, M Ali

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, D Marks, A Kannatheyil, S Roy

Poll : 0 votes