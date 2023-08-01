HAM v MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English One Day Cup match – August 1, 2023

The first game of the English One Day Cup will see Hampshire go up against Middlesex at Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Tuesday, August 1. The game is scheduled to commence at 3.30 pm IST.

Both teams have had a decent amount of success in the recently concluded T20 Blast tournament in July. Hampshire and Middlesex will be raring to have a go at each other in the first game of the tournament and will love to kickstart their journey on a winning note.

As we gear up for this exciting fixture, let us glance through the top 3 players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your HAM vs MID Dream11 match.

#3 Stephen Eskinazi (MID) - 9 credits

Image Credit:- Cricket Australia

Stephen Eskinazi has a very formidable List A record and has participated in a variety of domestic cricket competitions in Australia and England. He averages 55.15 and bats with an explosive strike rate of 103.68. In addition, he has six centuries and three half-centuries in List-A cricket.

After enduring an impressive run in the T20 Blast edition this year, Eskinazi is definitely worth keeping your eyes on. He is certainly worthy enough to feature as a captain or vice-captain in your HAM vs MID Dream11 match.

#2 James Vince (HAM) - 9 credits

Image Credit:- Sky Sports

James Vince has a credible amount of experience playing domestic and international cricket. He is a dynamic all-format specialist batter who has represented England in international cricket. He has over 5000 runs in List-A cricket and averages approximately 40 with 10 centuries and 25 half-centuries to his credit.

With a wide range of strokes and an ability to time the ball elegantly, Vince should most certainly feature in your HAM vs MID Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ben McDermott (HAM) - 9 credits

Image Credit:- ICC Cricket

Ben McDermott hails from a family that has a reputation for manufacturing exceptional cricketing talent. He has represented Australia in limited-overs cricket and has earned a very good name for himself.

In List-A cricket, McDermott averages 44.72 and has accumulated 1612 runs at a commendable strike rate of 80.29. Besides, the 28-year-old has also scored five centuries and 10 half-centuries.

Considering his exceptional record in List A cricket, Ben McDermott should be your go-to man to feature as a captain or vice-captain in your HAM vs MID Dream11 match.

