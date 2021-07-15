HAM v SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 16, 2021

Hampshire is set to lock horns with Sussex in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, July 16.

Sussex has had an impressive run in the T20 Blast 2021 as they are placed second in the table with 15 points from 12 matches. In their previous match, they beat Essex by six wickets.

Hampshire, on the other hand, remains in a must-win situation despite beating Gloucestershire and Somerset in their previous two games. They are placed seventh in the table with nine points from 11 games.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the T20 Blast 2021 fixture.

#3 Scott Currie

Hampshire Hawks v Somerset CCC - Vitality T20 Blast

Scott Currie has only played four matches for Hampshire, and he is already their joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Mason Crane. Currie has picked up 12 wickets at an incredible average of 8.83.

His economy rate of 7.57 isn’t on the higher side either. In Hampshire’s previous match against Somerset, the right-arm speedster picked up four wickets for 24 runs, guiding his team to a 75-run win.

Lions v Ireland: Warm-Up Game

Phil Salt is currently the leading run-scorer for Sussex in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. The right-hander has scored 262 runs from seven innings at an excellent average of 52.40 and a strike rate of 155.02.

Salt has three half-centuries to his name with a top score of an unbeaten 74. The 24-year-old recently scored 60 for England in the Lord’s ODI against Pakistan, and the knock should add to his confidence.

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire- Vitality T20 Blast

Luke Wright has been impressive for Sussex at the top of the order in the 2021 T20 Blast. The veteran has racked up 213 runs from six innings at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 169.04.

The 36-year-old batter has also scored two half-centuries against Glamorgan and Essex. Wright has also taken five catches, meaning that he can fetch useful fantasy points with his fielding as well.

