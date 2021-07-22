HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English One-Day Cup match - July 22nd, 2021

Hampshire and Essex will square off in the English One-Day Cup at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 22, Thursday. Hampshire lost to Somerset in the final of the previous edition of the English One-Day Cup in 2019. Meanwhile, Essex finished second last in the South Group.

In the build-up to this tournament, Essex have played a warm-up match against Cambridgeshire, which they won. However, Hampshire did not play any warm-up matches coming into this encounter.

We look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the English One-Day Cup fixture between Hampshire and Essex.

#3 Kyle Abbott

Hampshire v Somerset - LV= Insurance County Championship

South African-born Kyle Abbott will captain Hampshire in the English One-Day Cup 2021. The player had a successful County Championship this year, picking up 43 wickets. Abbott also scored 118 runs. The pacer had picked up 20 wickets in the previous edition of the English One-Day Cup at an economy of just 5.67.

#2 Ryan ten Doeschate

Surrey CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

All-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate will once again ply his trade for Essex. He has 1541 runs and 55 wickets in one-day internationals. Ryan ten Doeschate also has 6053 runs and 174 wickets in List A cricket.

He scored 227 runs from 6 innings for Essex in the previous edition of the English One-Day Cup, averaging 37.83 with a strike rate of 128.97. Ryan ten Doeschate also picked up three wickets from four overs while giving away just 22 runs in the recent warm-up game against Cambridgeshire. His all-round abilities can gain you vital points for your Dream11 team.

#1 Simon Harmer

Surrey CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

South African Simon Harmer has been a vital part of the Essex line-up. The all-rounder has over 1000 runs and 78 wickets in List A cricket. Simon Harmer has was successful in the T20 Blast 2021, picking up 19 wickets at an economy of 7.40. He also scored 109 runs in the competition and can be handy with the bat as well.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar