HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 16th, 2021

Hampshire will take on Essex in the upcoming T20 Blast fixture on Friday.

Essex are sixth in the South Group standings with 11 points, having clinched five wins in their 12 games so far. The visitors come into the clash on the back of a defeat at the hands of Sussex and will be keen to return to winning ways with the business end of the campaign nearing.

Hampshire, meanwhile, have won just three games so far this season and will have their work cut out if they have to make it to the quarter-finals. The hosts have recently returned to winning ways, enjoying a mammoth 75-run win over Somerset, building on from their win over Gloucestershire earlier this month.

With a game of prime importance, here’s a look at three players who could make a mark and whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

Joe Weatherley is perhaps Hampshire’s most in-form batsman. The 24-year-old is a good option to pick as a captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side. Weatherley scored 50 against Somerset in the last game and has looked in good touch with good starts in all his eight games at the Vitality T20 Blast.

The Hampshire star was instrumental in his side putting up 175 on the board at the same venue as the upcoming game, and he should continue to impress against Essex.

One of the leading wicket-takers of the tournament, Simon Harmer, is one of the most dependable picks available in the mix. The Essex spinner has picked up 16 wickets in 11 games, including two four-wicket hauls against Somerset and Kent, respectively.

The off-spinner's recent form makes him a bankable asset. He bowled a splendid spell in the last game against Sussex, giving away only 15 while picking up a wicket in his four overs.

D’Arcy Short has made a name for himself in the Big Bash League. While he has had difficulty replicating those numbers for Hampshire at the T20 Blast, the Australian has the ability to change the game with both the bat and the ball.

After low scores, a huge knock was around the corner for the left-handed opener, and Short made the most of his opportunity against Essex. Against Somerset, he struck twice, and the Australian could soon return with a big haul for Hampshire.

