HAM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Hampshire will take on Essex in a Group B English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Hampshire are second in the Group B points table. They won five matches in a row before losing their last encounter. Essex, meanwhile, are third with three wins, three losses and one no-result.

HAM vs ESS, Match Details

The English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture between Hampshire and Essex will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, August 21. The game is set to take place at 3.30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAM vs ESS, Group B, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 21st 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

HAM vs ESS Pitch Report

This will be the season's last English Domestic One-Day Cup fixture at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The previous two encounters at the venue were low-scoring affairs. Hampshire successfully defended 236 against Worcestershire before bowling Lancashire out for 183.

HAM vs ESS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Hampshire: LWWWW

Essex: LWWWL

HAM vs ESS Probable Playing 11 today

Hampshire Team News

Hampshire are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.

Hampshire Probable Playing XI:

Nick Gubbins (c), Aneurin Donald, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Fletcha Middleton, Toby Albert, Ian Holland, Keith Barker, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, John Turner.

Essex Team News

Aaron Beard is out with an injury and Essex are likely to go in with the same XI that faced Worcestershire.

Essex Probable Playing XI:

Josh Rymell, Feroze Khushi, Tom Westley (c), Grant Roelofsen (wk), Robin Das, Nick Browne, Luc Benkenstein, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Jamal Richards, Raymond Toole.

Today’s HAM vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Grant Roelofsen (6 matches, 326 runs, Average: 65.20)

Grant Roelofsen has been in excellent form, having amassed 326 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 65.20.

Top Batter Pick

Nick Gubbins (6 matches, 258 runs, Average: 43)

Nick Gubbins has scored 258 runs at an average of 43.00 in the English Domestic One-Day Cup. He can also chip in with the ball if needed.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tom Westley (6 matches, 335 runs, 2 wickets)

Tom Westley has aggregated 335 runs and picked up two wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Scott Currie (6 matches, 13 wickets)

Scott Currie has been in amazing form with the ball, taking 13 wickets in six English Domestic One-Day Cup encounters at a strike rate of 23.0.

HAM vs ESS match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Westley

Tom Westley has been fluent on the batting front and has nicely chippen in with the ball as well. He has scored 335 runs at an average of 55.83 in addition to taking two wickets.

Nick Gubbins

Nick Gubbins has been in solid touch with the bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, having accumulated 258 runs at an average of 43.00. He can also bowl if required.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HAM vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tom Westley 335 runs & 2 wickets in 6 matches Grant Roelofsen 326 runs in 6 matches Nick Gubbins 258 runs & 1 wicket in 6 matches Scott Currie 13 wickets in 6 matches Shane Snater 87 runs & 11 wickets in 6 matches

HAM vs ESS match expert tips

Players who can contribute in multiple facets of the game are likely to be effective captaincy picks. Hence, the likes of Tom Westley and Nick Gubbins, who are not just scoring big runs but also chipping in with the ball, could be chosen as fantasy captains.

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Essex - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Wicket-keeper: Ben Brown, Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Nick Gubbins (vc), Tom Prest, Feroze Khushi

All-rounders: Ian Holland, Joshua Richards, Tom Westley (c)

Bowlers: Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, Shane Snater

Dream11 Team for Hampshire vs Essex - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicket-keeper: Grant Roelofsen (vc)

Batters: Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Toby Albert, Feroze Khushi

All-rounders: Keither Barker, Joshua Richards, Tom Westley

Bowlers: Scott Currie (c), John Turner, Shane Snater

