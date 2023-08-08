HAM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup, Match 21

The 21st match of the English One Day Cup will see Hampshire (HAM) squaring off against Essex (ESS) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, August 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HAM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hampshire won their last match against Middlesex by 18 runs. Essex, on the other hand, have won faced two defeats on the trot.

Although Essex will provide a tough challenge, the in-form Hampshire are expected to continue their winning momentum.

HAM vs ESS Match Details

The 21st match of the English One Day Cup will be played on August 8 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAM vs ESS, Match 21

Date and Time: 8th August 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Both batters and bowlers will play crucial roles in today's match. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. You might see a good scoring contest with pacers getting majority of wickets.

HAM vs ESS Form Guide

HAM - W

ESS - L L

HAM vs ESS Probable Playing XI

HAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Ben Brown (wk), Joseph Eckland, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Nick Gubbins, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, Scott Currie

ESS Playing XI

No injury updates

William Buttleman (wk), Robin Das, Tom Westley, Josh Rymell, Charles Allison, Noah Thain, Beau Webster, Aron Nijjar, Aaron Beard, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Buttleman

W Buttleman is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Brown is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Middleton

N Gubbins and F Middleton are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Westley played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Webster

F Organ and B Webster are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Nijjar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Beard

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Currie and A Beard. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Allison is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HAM vs ESS match captain and vice-captain choices

B Webster

B Webster will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 16 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

A Beard

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Beard as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took 4 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for HAM vs ESS, Match 21

F Middleton

A Beard

S Currie

B Webster

T Westley

Hampshire vs Essex Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hampshire vs Essex Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Buttleman

Batters: F Middleton, T Westley, N Gubbins (vc), T Prest

All-rounders: B Webster (c), F Organ, A Nijjar

Bowlers: A Beard, S Currie, B Allison

Hampshire vs Essex Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Buttleman

Batters: F Middleton (vc), T Westley, N Gubbins, T Prest

All-rounders: B Webster, F Organ, A Nijjar, D Kelly

Bowlers: A Beard (c), S Currie