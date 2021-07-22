HAM vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup Match – July 22nd, 2021

Hampshire will take on Essex in the fourth match of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Hampshire were brilliant in the Royal London Cup in 2019 and fell just one step short of winning the tournament. They lost the final by six wickets after winning seven out of their eight matches during the league stage. James Vince was the star of the show for Hampshire with the bat on that occasion while Kyle Abbott ran riot with the ball.

Essex Eagles had a disastrous run during the 2019 edition of the tournament and won just two matches in the league stage. They lost as many as six games and will be hoping for a better campaign this time around. Varun Chopra was the top-scorer for Essex in 2019.

Squads to choose from:

Hampshire

Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Kyle Abbott, Joe Weatherley, Tom Scriven, Tom Prest, John Turner, Nick Gubbins, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton

Essex

Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Josh Rymell, Alastair Cook

Predicted Playing 11

Hampshire

Lewis McManus, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Scott Currie, Tom Scriven, Felix Organ

Essex

Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Simon Harmer, Shane Sneater, William Buttleman, Aron Nijjar, Jamie Porter, Alastair Cook, Aaron Beard, Josh Rymell

Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Essex, Fourth Match

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date and Time: 22nd July, 3:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground is expected to assist the batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score here is above 300. Pacers are also expected to wreak havoc on the surface.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Adam Wheater, Joe Weatherley, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Alastair Cook, Simon Harmer, Ian Holland, Shane Sneater, Aron Nijjar, Kyle Abbott

Captain: Simon Harmer, Vice-Captain: Ryan ten Doeschate

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Alsop, Adam Wheater, Joe Weatherley, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Alastair Cook, Simon Harmer, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Aron Nijjar, Kyle Abbott

Captain: Kyle Abbott, Vice-Captain: Joe Weatherley

