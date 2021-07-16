HAM vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 16, 2021

The Hampshire Hawks will be up against the Essex Eagles in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

The Hampshire Hawks will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the T20 Blast so far this season. But they will come into the game high on confidence after winning their last T20 Blast match against Somerset CCC by a massive 75-run margin. The Hawks have won only three out of their 11 T20 Blast matches and are currently placed in seventh spot in the South Group points table. They have to win all of their remaining three matches if they want to qualify for the quarter-finals. The Hawks will be buoyed by the return of their captain James Vince, who is coming fresh off his first international century against Pakistan. Hampshire will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in today's match at the Rose Bowl.

The Essex Eagles, on the other hand, have been a touch inconsistent in the T20 Blast this season and are currently placed just above their opponents in the South Group points table with five wins from their 12 matches. They lost their last game against the Sussex Sharks by seven wickets and will be looking forward to returning to winning ways today. This is a must-win game for them if they want to stay alive in the championship race. The Eagles will be bolstered by the return of their star all-rounder Dan Lawrence.

When the two teams met earlier this season in the T20 Blast, the Hawks registered a 13-run victory over the Eagles.

Squads to choose from

Hampshire Hawks

Lewis McManus (WK), Scott Currie, D’Arcy Short, Liam Dawson, Joe Weatherley, James Vince (C), James Fuller, Brad Wheal, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Prest, Chris Wood and Mason Crane.

Essex Eagles

Samuel Cook, Firoze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Simon Harmer (C), Jimmy Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Jack Plom, Shane Snater, Adam Wheater (WK), Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter and Tom Westley.

Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire Hawks

James Vince (C), Scott Currie, Lewis McManus (WK), D’Arcy Short, Liam Dawson, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Prest, Chris Wood, Mason Crane.

Essex Eagles

Simon Harmer (C), Samuel Cook, Adam Wheater (WK), Dan Lawrence, Jimmy Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Jack Plom, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Tom Westley.

Match Details

Match: Hampshire Hawks vs Essex Eagles, South Group, T20 Blast

Date & Time: 16th July 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is overall a flat batting wicket. However, the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand. The spinners might also come into play as the game progresses. Batting first upon winning the toss could be a good choice as the wicket tends to slow down and it becomes difficult to bat on in the second innings. Anything around 180-190 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAM vs ESS)

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, James Vince, Dan Lawrence, D’Arcy Short, Colin de Grandhomme, Liam Dawson, Jimmy Neesham, Simon Harmer, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Samuel Cook.

Captain: Dan Lawrence. Vice-captain: D’Arcy Short.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Pepper, James Vince, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, Colin de Grandhomme, Simon Harmer, Chris Wood, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook.

Captain: D’Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Dan Lawrence.

Edited by Samya Majumdar