HAM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast 2021 Match - July 18th, 2021

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Hampshire take on Glamorgan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

After two thrilling wins on Friday, Hampshire have inserted themselves back into the knockout phase conversation. Riding on the exploits of captain James Vince, Hampshire got past both Sussex and Essex to get themselves closer to the T20 Blast knockout spots. However, their middle order has looked iffy at times, with Joe Weatherley blowing hot and cold with the bat. But with a balanced team filled with talent and experience, Hampshire will back themselves to get over the line in front of their home crowd.

However, they face a Glamorgan side that have nothing to lose. They are out of the running for a playoff spot and will be looking to end their T20 Blast campaign on a high. Despite boasting the likes of Colin Ingram and Marnus Labuschagne, Glamorgan have failed to come up trumps at crucial junctures, resulting in a heap of close losses. But with their bowling attack showing signs of promise in their previous T20 Blast game against Somerset, Glamorgan will fancy their chances against a strong Hampshire outfit.

While Hampshire head into this game as the clear favorites, Glamorgan have a well-balanced side capable of springing an upset. Either way, both teams will be eyeing a big win in what should be a cracking T20 Blast game at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Hampshire

James Vince, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, Tom Scriven, Brad Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme

Glamorgan

Chris Cooke, Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Michael Neser, Joe Cooke, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Hogan, James Weighell, Jamie McIlroy, Alex Horton, Tom Cullen, Joe Cooke, David Lloyd

Predicted Playing XIs

Hampshire

James Vince (c), D'Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Prest, Lewis McManus (wk), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Scott Currie, Mason Crane and Bradley Wheal

Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Billy Root, Chris Cooke (c&wk), Dan Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Roman Walker, Timm van der Gugten and Ruaidhri Smith

Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Glamorgan, South Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 18th July 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the Rose Bowl, the pitch has some runs to offer despite there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. The batsmen will look to maximize the powerplay overs with there being little swing available for the pacers. However, the pitch should slow down as the match progresses, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key at the venue, with both teams likely to set a platform for the final five overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the Rose Bowl.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAM vs GLA)

HAM vs GLA T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Cooke, D'Arcy Short, James Vince, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Tom Prest, Marnus Labuschagne, Liam Dawson, Mason Crane, Scott Currie and Roman Walker

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Cooke, D'Arcy Short, Colin de Grandhomme, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Tom Prest, Marnus Labuschagne, Liam Dawson, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal and Roman Walker

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Liam Dawson

