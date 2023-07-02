HAM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 2, 2023

The 124th match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 is scheduled to take place between Hampshire and Gloucestershire at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, on Sunday, July 2, commencinf at 07.00 pm IST.

Hampshire defeated Essex in their most recent encounter. After winning the toss, Hampshire asked Essex to bat first, who put up 209/7 in 20 overa. In addition to L Dawson and B Howell, J Turner and N Ellis grabbed three wickets apiece.

In reply, Hampshire got off to an incredible start but eventually lost a few wickets here and there. However, some significant contributions from the lower-order propeled Hampshire to a four-wicket win.

Gloucestershire was last seen in action when they squared off against Somerset. After winning the toss, Somerset decided to bowl. Gloucestershire got things going well. G. Roelofsen and J. Taylor were their leading scorers, with 52 and 42 runs, respectively, helping his side post 187 runs on the board.

Somerset went past the target quite comfortably to beat the opposition by four wickets. A Dale and Z Akhter both grabbed two wickets, while J Shaw and D Payne each took one, but failed to stop the unrelenting flow of runs.

As we build up to this fixture, here are the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming HAM vs GLO Dream11 prediction match.

Squads for HAM vs GLO

Hampshire squad

James Vince (c), Mason Crane, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Benny Howell, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Chris Wood, Toby Albert, Scott Currie, Aneurin Donald, James Fuller, Ben McDermott, Josh Turner, and Ross Whiteley.

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond (c), Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Zafar Gohar, David Payne, Ollie Price, Grant Roelofsen, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Singh Dale, Tom Smith, Jack Taylor, Graeme Van Buuren, and Ben Wells.

Following are the three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming HAM vs GLO game.

#3 Ben Charlesworth (GLO) - 7.5 credits

Gloucestershire CCC Press Day

Ben Charlesworth is the fourth-highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire this season. He averages a healthy 26.63, and his strike rate of 153.30 is also very atrong. Ben has also already hit 29 fours and 13 sixes this season.

Ben bats with a lightning-quick strike rate and has the ability to win the game at any time. In your HAM vs GLO Dream11 prediction match, he is unquestionably someone to take into account as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Ben McDermott (HAM) – 9 credits

Middlesex v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

James Vince and Ben McDermott make up a strong opening partnership for Hampshire in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. If the right-handed wicketkeeper-batter against Glamorgan gets going, he will be difficult to stop.

He also has a good record against spin, which is an added advantage. McDermott has 371 runs in 13 games at a decent 33.72 average and a strike rate of 144.35.

He is a wise choice for your Dream11 team's captain in the HAM vs GLO match at Southampton's Rose Bowl.

#1 James Vince (HAM) – 9 credits

Hampshire Hawks v Essex Eagles - Vitality Blast T20

Hampshire is being led by James Vince from the front. With 583 runs in 13 games, the right-handed batter leads his club in run production in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. He is striking the ball at a tournament-high of 161.49 and averages a massive 64.77 with the bat.

He must be included in your Dream11 lineup for Sunday's HAM vs GLO game.

