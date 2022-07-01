HAM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match

The Hampshire Hawks (HAM) will lock horns with Gloucestershire CCC (GLO) in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday, July 1.

The Hampshire Hawks are fourth in the standings, having won seven out of their 12 matches. Gloucestershire CCC, on the other hand, are just below their rivals in the points table, winning five out of their 12 matches. The two teams played each other in the last match, with the Hampshire Hawks emerging victorious by nine runs.

HAM vs GLO Probable Playing 11 Today

HAM XI

James Vince (C), Ben McDermott (WK), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal.

GLO XI

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor (C), Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Mohammad Amir.

Match Details

HAM vs GLO, T20 Blast, South Group Match

Date and Time: 1st July 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Rose Bowl is a balanced one. While there will be some help on offer for the bowlers, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 164 runs.

Today’s HAM vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips: Phillips has scored 270 runs and also picked up four wickets in 11 T20 Blast 2022 matches. He will be a key player for Gloucestershire in Friday's contest.

Batters

James Vince: Vince is an explosive top-order batter who has smashed 543 runs at a strike rate of 148.36 in 11 matches this season.

Ian Cockbain: Cockbain has scored 158 runs at a strike rate of 112.85 in 11 games. He cannot be overlooked for Friday's contest despite not being at his best in the T20 Blast 2022.

All-rounders

Liam Dawson: Dawson can single-handedly win matches for Hampshire with his all-round performances. He has scalped 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.53 in addition to scoring 84 runs in 12 games.

Ryan Higgins: Higgins has scored 186 runs and also taken eight wickets in 11 games.

Bowlers

David Payne: Payne could provide regular breakthroughs for Gloucestershire, having scalped 18 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56 in eight matches.

Chris Wood: Wood is Hampshire's leading wicket-taker this season with 16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.58 in 11 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAM vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

James Vince (HAM) - 831 points

James Fuller (HAM) - 772 points

Liam Dawson (HAM) - 593 points

Ben McDermott (HAM) - 591 points

David Payne (GLO) - 576 points

Important Stats for HAM vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

James Vince: 543 runs in 11 matches; SR - 148.36

James Fuller: 201 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 141.54 and ER - 7.95

Liam Dawson: 84 runs and 15 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 109.09 and ER - 7.53

Ben McDermott: 306 runs in 12 matches; SR - 142.32

David Payne: 18 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 7.56

HAM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

HAM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Glenn Phillips, James Vince, Ian Cockbain, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Mohammad Amir, Chris Wood, David Payne.

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Liam Dawson.

HAM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Glenn Phillips, James Vince, Miles Hammond, Jack Taylor, Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, James Fuller, Mohammad Amir, Tom Smith, Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips.

