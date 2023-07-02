HAM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 124

Hampshire will be playing against Gloucestershire in the 124th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, July 2.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the HAM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Hampshire have played good cricket in the tournament so far. They have managed to win eight of their 13 games and are currently in the third position in the points table with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.668.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have struggled with their form. They have indeed lost eight of their 13 games and are currently in the seventh position in the South Group with no hope of making it to the next round. However, they will be looking to spoil the party of some of the teams, by picking up a few late wins in the tournament.

HAM vs GLO Match Details

The 124th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on July 2 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The match will commence at 7:00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HAM vs GLO, Match 124, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: July 2, 2023, Sunday; 7:00 pm IST.

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

HAM vs GLO Probable Playing XIs

HAM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

HAM Probable Playing XIs

Ben McDermott, James Vince, T Prest, J Weatherley, R Whiteley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis, C Wood, and J Turner.

GLO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GLO Probable Playing XI

J Bracey, B Wells, G Roelofsen, B Charlesworth, M Hammond, J Taylor, G van Burren, David Payne, T Smith, J Shaw, and A Dale.

HAM vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott has been in good form with the bat in the tournament. He has scored runs and is also a good keeper and hence will be a good choice for the match.

Batter - James Vince

James Vince is having a brilliant time with the bat in this edition of the Vitality Blast. His form makes him one of the prime picks for the match.

All-rounder - Liam Dawson

Liam Dawson can contribute effectively with both the bat and the ball. He is a very effective all-rounder and looks like a great choice for the match.

Bowler - Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis has been doing a great job with the ball in this tournament. He is picking up wickets at the beginning as well as in the death overs and that makes him a prime choice for the match.

HAM vs GLO match captain and vice-captain choices

James Vince

James Vince has been in brilliant batting form throughout the tournament. His consistency makes him the safest choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match. He has amassed 583 runs in 13 games at an average of 64.78.

Liam Dawson

Liam Dawson has made some valuable contributions with the ball in the tournament. In some of the matches, Dawson has also done well with the bat and that makes Dawson a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match. He has scalped 13 wickets and scored 148 runs in the tournament.

Five Must-Picks for HAM vs GLO, Match 124

Ben McDermott

James Vince

Liam Dawson

Nathan Ellis

B Charlesworth

HAM vs GLO Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favour the new ball bowlers. Hence middle-order batters and bowlers who open the bowling will be good picks for the match.

HAM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Match 124, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: James Vince (c), J Weatherley, B Charlesworth

All-rounders: Liam Dawson (vc), G van Buuren, Benny Howell, O Price

Bowlers: David Payne, Nathan Ellis, J Turner

HAM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Match 124, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: James Vince, J Weatherley, B Charlesworth

All-rounders: Liam Dawson, G van Buuren, Benny Howell, O Price

Bowlers: David Payne (vc), Nathan Ellis (c), J Turner

