HAM vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-day Cup, Semi-final 2

Hampshire (HAM) will take on Kent (KET) in the second semi-final of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HAM vs KET Dream11 tips.

Hampshire have been in magnificent form throughout the season. They recorded seven wins from eight games and finished atop Group B, gaining direct entry into the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Kent finished third in the same group with four wins and three losses alongside a no-result. They then beat Leicestershire convincingly in the quarter-finals.

HAM vs KET Match Details

The second semi-final of the English Domestic One-Day Cup between Hampshire and Kent will be played on August 30 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAM vs KET, 2nd Semi-final, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: 30th August 2022 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Live Streaming: Hampshire Cricket’s YouTube channel

HAM vs KET Pitch Report

The track at the Rose Bowl in Southampton hasn't been a very high-scoring one this season. The pacers have found some movement throughout the game, keeping the batters on their toes.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 225

Average 2nd-innings score: 213

HAM vs KET Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Hampshire: W, W, L, W, W

Kent: W, W, W, NR, W

HAM vs KET Probable Playing 11 today

Hampshire team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Hampshire Probable Playing XI:

Nick Gubbins (c), Ben Brown (wk), Tom Prest, Aneurin Donald, Fletcha Middleton, Toby Albert, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, John Turner.

Kent team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Kent Probable Playing XI:

Ben Compton, Joey Evison, Oliver Robinson (wk), Joe Denly (c), Alex Blake, Darren Stevens, Harry Finch, Grant Stewart, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist.

Today’s HAM vs KET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Oliver Robinson (8 matches, 396 runs)

Oliver Robinson has been batting quite well and is the leading run-getter for Kent in the English Domestic One-Day Cup with 396 runs at an average of 56.57 and a strike rate of 133.33.

Top Batter Pick

Nick Gubbins (8 matches, 311 runs, 2 wickets)

Nick Gubbins has accumulated 311 runs in addition to taking a couple of wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Grant Stewart (6 matches, 97 runs, 8 wickets)

Grant Stewart has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has picked up eight wickets at a strike rate of 28.2. On the battting front, he has chipped in with 97 runs at a strike rate of 121.25.

Top Bowler Pick

John Turner (8 matches, 18 wickets)

John Turner is the third-highest wicket-taker in the English Domestic One-Day Cup with 18 scalps at an average of 16.44 and an economy rate of 5.19.

HAM vs KET match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Denly (5 matches, 196 runs, 6 wickets)

Joe Denly has been in great form with both the bat and ball. The Kent leg-spinning all-rounder has scored 196 runs and picked up six wickets.

Tom Prest (8 matches, 402 runs)

Tom Prest has been in amazing touch with the bat in the English Domestic One-Day Cup, scoring 402 runs at an average of 50.25. He can also chip in with the ball if required.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HAM vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Scott Currie 112 runs & 17 wickets in 8 matches Tom Prest 402 runs in 8 matches John Turner 18 wickets in 8 matches Oliver Robinson 396 runs in 8 matches Joe Denly 196 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches

HAM vs KET match expert tips

With the pitch at the Rose Bowl in Southampton assisting the bowlers, picking at least four bowlers might be a good option for the HAM vs KET game.

HAM vs KET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HAM vs KET Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Oliver Robinson

Batters: Ben Compton, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest (vc)

All-rounders: Joe Denly (c), Grant Stewart, Ian Holland

Bowlers: Nathan Gilchrist, Jack Campbell, Scott Currie, John Turner

HAM vs KET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HAM vs KET Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Oliver Robinson (c)

Batters: Ben Compton, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest, Toby Albert

All-rounders: Joe Denly, Grant Stewart

Bowlers: Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist, Scott Currie, John Turner (vc)

