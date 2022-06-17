HAM vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 78

Hampshire will take on Kent in the 78th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday.

Both Hampshire and Kent have struggled in the Vitality Blast so far this season. Hampshire have won four of their eight matches so far and have eight points to their account. However, they have been in great form recently, winning their last four matches. They defeated Glamorgan by nine runs in their most recent match.

Kent, on the other hand, have failed to get going and are at the bottom of the Vitality Blast table. They have won just two matches and have four points. Kent defeated Somerset by 32 runs in a recent encounter.

HAM vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

HAM XI

James Vince, Ben McDermott, Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

KET XI

Sam Billings, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Alex Blake, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmed, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Match Details

HAM vs KET, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 78

Date and Time: June 17, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

From previous matches in the County Championship, it seems to be a really good batting track. There’s something in it for the pacers and batting might become more difficult in the latter part of the match.

Both sides would ideally like to bat first here. The average first innings score here is 166.

Today’s HAM vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 247 runs so far at an average of 30.87 and at a strike rate of 160.38.

Batters

Joe Denly is a reputed batter who has plenty of experience. He has been in great form and has amassed 268 runs in seven innings. He has scored a century in the competition.

James Vince is the highest scorer for Hampshire in the competition. He has scored 269 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.83.

All-rounders

James Fuller is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in superlative form. He has picked up eight wickets and will be the best captaincy choice for your HAM vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Team.

George Linde is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has claimed eight wickets.

Bowlers

Brad Wheal is the highest wicket-taker for Hampshire. He has scalped 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 14.38.

Chris Wood has also done a phenomenal job with the ball in hand. He has claimed 10 wickets in seven innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott (HAM) – 470 points

James Fuller (HAM) – 464 points

Goerge Linde (KET) – 459 points

Brad Wheal (HAM) – 406 points

Joe Denly (KET) – 404 points

Important stats for HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott: Nine wickets

James Fuller: 109 runs and three wickets

George Linde: 157 runs

Brad Wheal: 68 runs and eight wickets

Joe Denly: 122 runs

HAM vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today

HAM vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, George Linde, Liam Dawson, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Fred Klaassen

Captain: Ben McDermott, Vice-Captain: James Fuller

HAM vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Sam Billings, Joe Denly, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Brad Wheal, Fred Klaassen, Qais Ahmad

Captain: George Linde, Vice-Captain: James Vince

