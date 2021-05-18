HAM vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's English County Championship Match - May 19th, 2021

Round 7 of the English County Championship 2021 will see Hampshire take on Leicestershire at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Hampshire, after a tough few weeks, returned to winning ways in the English County Championship with a thumping win over Middlesex in the previous round. Riding on the exploits of Kyle Abbott with the ball, Hampshire climbed to third spot in Group 2 as they trail leaders Somerset by just nine points. However, they are facing some issues in the batting unit, with the likes of Sam Northeast and Tom Alsop unable to get going in the top-order. With James Vince finding some form in the previous innings, Hampshire will bank on their talisman to pave the way for another win in the English County Championship this season.

However, they face a strong Leicestershire side that have seemingly underperformed this season. With no wins in five English County Championship games, Leicestershire are at the bottom of the points table. But this could change in a few weeks' time, with Samuel Evans and overseas recruit Marcus Harris finding form in their previous English County Championshipencounter against Surrey. However, their bowling attack will need to step up, with Callum Parkinson being key at the venue. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, albeit for different reasons, we should be in for an entertaining game at the Rose Bowl come Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Hampshire

James Vince (c), Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Kyle Barker and Brad Wheal

Leicestershire

Colin Ackermann (c), Harry Dearden, Sam Evans, Marcus Harris, Hasan Azad, Rishi Patel, Gavin Griffiths, Lewis Hill, Harry Swindells, Callum Parkinson, Alex Evans, Dieter Klein, Ben Mike, Louis Kimber and Chris Wright

Predicted Playing XIs

Hampshire

Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, James Vince (c), Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus (wk), Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Bradley Wheal and Mason Crane/Keith Barker

Leicestershire

Samuel Evans, Hasan Azad, Marcus Harris, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill, Harry Swindells (wk), Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Alex Evans and Gavin Griffiths

Match Details

Match: Hampshire vs Leicestershire, County Championship Round 7

Date & Time: 19th May 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl is bound to favor the bowlers, with movement off the surface available in abundance. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions on offer. The pitch should slow down as the game progresses, bringing the spinners into play. Although the forecast isn't too bright, we should have some action take place at the Rose Bowl this week.

English County Championship Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HAM vs LEI)

HAM vs LEI Dream11 Tips - English County Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Swindells, T Alsop, H Azad, J Vince, M Harris, I Holland, L Dawson, C Parkinson, C Wright, K Abbott and M Abbas

Captain: L Dawson, Vice-Captain: H Azad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Swindells, T Alsop, S Evans, S Northeast, M Harris, C Ackermann, L Dawson, C Parkinson, C Wright, K Abbott and M Abbas

Captain: L Dawson, Vice-Captain: S Northeast