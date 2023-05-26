HAM vs MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 26, 2023

Hampshire and Middlesex will be locking horns in this match of T20 Blast 2023 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Hampshire and Middlesex will square off, hoping to bounce back from their disappointing starts to the tournament. Hampshire faced a setback in their opening game against Somerset, where they struggled with their batting, ultimately getting bowled out for a paltry 74 runs in the 16th over. The lack of substantial partnerships and contributions from key batsmen led to their significant defeat.

Similarly, Middlesex also stumbled in their initial encounter against Surrey, as they were unable to chase down a formidable target of 200 runs. Despite some noteworthy performances from Max Holden, Pieter Malan, and Tom Helm, Middlesex fell short and suffered a defeat.

For your today's HAM vs MID Dream11 team, here are three players worth considering as captain or vice-captain options.

#3 Pieter Malan (MID) – 8.5 credits

Pieter Malan is a South African batter who scored an 18-ball 30-run knock in the previous game including four 4s and a maximum. He has been doing pretty well in the FC format also scoring two half-centuries in the last three games.

Malan's recent performance showcases his versatility and consistency across different formats, solidifying his reputation as a reliable option for vice-captain of your HAM vs MID Dream11 team.

#2 Ryan Higgins (MID) – 7.5 credits

Ryan will be a valuable asset in the middle order, contributing with both his batting prowess and bowling abilities. He demonstrated his effectiveness by taking a wicket in the previous match and making valuable runs with the bat. With his potential as an all-rounder, he is a reliable choice for your HAM vs MID Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 James Vince (HAM) - 9 credits

James Vince is a highly skilled cricketer known for his elegant batting style and exceptional hand-eye coordination. His strong footwork and impeccable timing make him particularly effective in the shorter formats of the game. Though he had a rough outing in his first game for the Hampshire, he is capable of playing both aggressive strokes and constructing innings patiently.

