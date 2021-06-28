HAM vs MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 28th, 2021

Hampshire will play against Middlesex in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday, June 28.

Neither of the teams has had a great run in this edition of the T20 Blast. Middlesex is placed eighth in the table while Hampshire is languishing right at the bottom.

Hampshire lost their previous game against Somerset by seven runs. Middlesex, on the other hand, found some success with their second win of the season against Glamorgan on Sunday, June 27.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast 2021 match between Hampshire and Middlesex.

#3 Colin de Grandhomme

England & New Zealand Nets Session

Colin de Grandhomme played his first game for Hampshire in the ongoing T20 Blast against Somerset on Friday. It did not take long for the New Zealand all-rounder to make an impact.

De Grandhomme picked up two wickets to start his campaign in the tournament. He then scored 66 runs off just 34 deliveries, striking at 194.11, including 10 fours and two sixes.

#2 Daryl Mitchell

England v New Zealand: Day 3 - Second Test LV= Insurance Test Series

Featuring on the list is another Kiwi all-rounder, Daryl Mitchell. Plying his trade for Middlesex, Mitchell has been in excellent form in the T20 Blast 2021.

He has scored 119 runs from three games, at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 163.01. Moreover, he has picked up six wickets so far.

In his side’s recent win over Glamorgan, he displayed an all-round performance. Mitchell picked up three wickets followed by an unbeaten knock of 32 off just 13 balls at a whopping strike rate of 246.15.

#1 Stephen Eskinazi

Middlesex v Glamorgan - Vitality T20 Blast

Middlesex opener Stephen Eskinazi is having a dream run in the T20 Blast 2021. He is the team's highest run-scorer, with 327 runs from eight games at an average of 54.50. The right-hander has a century and a couple of half-centuries to his name as well.

Since the last three games, Eskinazi seems to have hit the purple patch, having scored 257 runs at an average of 257.

He scored an unbeaten 91 off 56 deliveries against Glamorgan at a strike rate of 162.5 as Middlesex won by seven wickets in their previous game.

