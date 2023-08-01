HAM vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup, Match 1

The first match of the English One Day Cup will see Hampshire (HAM) square off against Middlesex (MID) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HAM vs MID Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Led by Nick Gubbins, Hampshire have various in-form players who can help them win the tournament.

Middlesex will give it their all to win the match, but Hampshire are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HAM vs MID Match Details

The first match of the English One Day Cup will be played on August 1 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The game is set to take place at 4.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAM vs MID, Match 1

Date and Time: August 01, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Both batters and bowlers will play crucial roles in today's match. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch.

HAM vs MID Form Guide

HAM - Will be playing their first match

MID - Will be playing their first match

HAM vs MID Probable Playing XI

HAM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Keith Barker, Tom Prest, Toby Albert, Felix Organ, Nick Gubbins (c), Joseph Eckland, Aneurin Donald (wk), Ian Holland, Ben Brown, Scott Currie, and Fletcha Middleton.

MID Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mark Stoneman (c), Sam Robson, Joe Cracknell, Luke Hollman, John Simpson (wk), Ryan Higgins, Martin Andersson, Josh de Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Thilan Walallawita, and Blake Cullen.

HAM vs MID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Cracknell

J Cracknell is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has a high chance of playing a big knock. A Donald is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Eskinazi

J Weatherley and S Eskinazi are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. P Malan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Higgins

L Dawson and R Higgins are the best two all-rounders from this section for the Dream11 team. They are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Hollman is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Ellis

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Helm and N Ellis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Cullen is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HAM vs MID match captain and vice-captain choices

R Higgins

R Higgins will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

L Dawson

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Dawson your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HAM vs MID, Match 1

L Dawson

R Higgins

T Helm

S Eskinazi

L Hollman

Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Cracknell

Batters: S Eskinazi, J Weatherley

All-rounders: R Higgins, L Dawson, L Hollman, B Howell, J Fuller

Bowlers: B Cullen, N Ellis, T Helm

Hampshire vs Middlesex Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Cracknell

Batters: S Eskinazi

All-rounders: R Higgins, L Dawson, L Hollman, B Howell, J Fuller, M Andersson

Bowlers: J Turner, N Ellis, T Helm